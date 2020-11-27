This housing developer is expanding its product lines

As the country slowly adapts with the changing times, home is no longer just a place of refuge; it has become an environment for learning, work, and business. This is why some families have turned to look for well-designed homes with ample spaces that are situated in safe and secure communities.

BRIA Homes recognizes this need to provide affordable house and lots to Filipinos. This, among other reasons, the property developer has expanded its portfolio of housing developments to accommodate more Filipinos. Also, to expand its reach to give different options for prospective homebuyers.

First in its portfolio of product lines is its soon to launch vertical villages – BRIA Condominiums.

This is an option for young aspirational and independent professionals and small families who want to start their career early on. This cluster of midrise residential condominiums feature living spaces. It also offers amenities such as communal clubhouse with function halls, swimming pools and play areas, and gym facilities.

On the other hand, BRIA Cityville is a series of smaller pocket developments situated in Montalban, Rizal, and Danao, Cebu.

This house and lots are for professionals looking for a home outside the metropolis but also near enough to key establishments.



Last is the BRIA Executive. An option for Filipino families looking for bigger spaces and provisions for expansion. These exclusive enclaves are situated next to existing BRIA communities in Cagayan de Oro; Maco, Davao de Oro; Pililla, Rizal; and Naga, Camarines Sur.

Like any other projects, these new product lines have the elements and features that are found in other BRIA communities like the proximity of its location: near schools, hospitals, and retail establishments. It also features recreational amenities such as basketball courts, multi-purpose halls, and eco-friendly spaces. To prioritize safety, there are installed 24-hour closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, perimeter fences, and guarded entrances and exits.

BRIA's up-and-coming projects offer rent-to-own homes. It also arranged a flexible payment terms and purchasing options for future residents. Interested property seekers may look into bank loans for houses or Pag-IBIG housing loans to start the transaction process.

Prospective homeowners may also visit its website for 360 virtual tours and inquiries, or visit its Facebook page for more information.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN MV Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

