The current health situation has changed the lives of many. Restrictions and limitations are present, challenging everyone to follow safety guidelines. Everyone's mobility is also challenged. Not everybody has a car and these people are the ones left with few options amidst the health situation.

As the more attainable option, the demand for two-wheeled vehicles grew as Filipinos settled in riding their bicycles and motorcycles as a way to commute. This is how Filipinos got back on their feet and kept moving. And in the eyes of the fast-food giant, McDonald's Philippines, these are the moments that deserve to be recognized and celebrated.

McDonald's Philippines makes feel-good moments easy for everyone. This is why the brand wants to ensure that every motorist can enjoy their McDo favorites, no matter the ride they have via its Drive-Thru.

To stay true to this commitment, the brand is now calling its ''McDonald's Drive-Thru'' as ''McDonald's Ride-Thru,'' to signify that all types of rides are welcome.

With this campaign, the fast-food chain is encouraging its customers to visit a McDonald's Ride-Thru in whatever ride they have. People can satisfy their cravings or hunger without lining up inside the restaurant and leaving their vehicles parked outside. This gives every motorist the option to have their McDo favorites at their own convenience.

Since the launch of this campaign, customers have been seen in the Ride-Thru with their own set of wheels.

This initiative by McDonald's is not going to be a temporary thing. The brand is encouraging its customers to visit its Ride-Thru amidst the current situation, and share their experiences using the hashtag #McDoRideThruStories and tag McDonald's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Whether you want to enjoy a cup of McCafe coffee, satisfy your burger cravings, or celebrate with loved ones, feel-good moments are achievable because all rides are welcome at McDonald's.

Indeed, if there's a wheel, there's a way.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.