ChristmaSaya Village: A unique holiday experience

Photo source: Unsplash

The season of joy is near! With the number of new cases going down, Filipinos can look forward to Christmas with newfound excitement and giddy anticipation.

People are reminded to still celebrate with caution, but that does not mean that they cannot have a good time with their loved ones. With technology like augmented reality, it is now possible to rediscover favorite malls, meet friends, shop to their heart's delight, and play games with family and friends without leaving their homes.

How? SM Supermalls has come up with the virtual ChristmaSaya Village to bring everyone together.

Join the virtual celebrations in the ChristmaSaya Village and get a chance to win as much as P15,000 SM GCs. Click here for the full mechanics and visit this link to register. Photo source: SM

Reimagined Christmas shopping and dining

Imagine how it is now possible to shop and visualize products in real-time from the comforts of home. Anyone can do just that at the SM ChristmaSaya Village.

First, register online to join this unique augmented reality shopping experience from November 22 to December 25. Here, one can create their own avatar, e-meet fellow shoppers and SM ambassadors, and enjoy bonding time with family and friends while playing games.

SM's ChristmaSaya Village lets anyone immerse in virtual Christmas zones — from dining to shopping.

Festive Christmas centerpieces and a fun play area

The brand spared no expenses in its Christmas decorations this year. Marvel at the sparkle, the colorful lights, and the dazzling size of these centerpieces, and take photos with family and friends to capture the joyous moment.

Be enthralled by the 32-feet Christmas tree centerpiece at SM City Clark Pampanga, SM Aura's romance-themed centerpiece featuring regal swans and red trees, or the magical Christmas garden with a 45-foot Christmas tree surrounded by multi-colored butterflies at SM Megamall.

Anyone can enjoy these merry and bright Christmas centerpieces, even those who choose to stay at home, as these can also be found virtually at the ChristmaSaya Village.

Exciting prizes, deals, and discounts

While exploring key areas at the ChristmaSaya Village, shoppers can find and collect coins in random gift boxes, which they can use to redeem vouchers based on the equivalent value of coins. Use these vouchers to complete Christmas shopping lists or to win more.

The health crisis may have changed the way Filipinos traditionally celebrate Christmas but with innovations like ChristmaSaya Village, there are now fun things people can do with friends and families even if they are not physically together.

Loved ones may be apart, but they will always find ways to come together and bask in hope, joy, and love during the most wonderful time of the year.

SM implements strict #SafeMallingAtSM protocols nationwide and offers a convenient online shopping option with the SM Malls Online app on Google Play or App Store. For more information, visit its website and follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.