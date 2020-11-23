PH Queen of All Media makes a comeback

There was a day when Kris Aquino dominated the television landscape and EDSA billboards. She has been in just about every content platform, often making waves with every appearance. After laying low for a couple of years, this showbiz personality is finally coming out of hiatus.

Together with her youngest son, Bimby, Aquino introduces Lady's Choice's Christmas Film "Makasama Ngayong Pasko.'' in a film premiere via ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook Live.

The film, which premiered on November 8, 2020, tells the story of displaced tour guide Ronald, hauling company president Ed, and working student and streamer Jasmine, who all experienced separation from their respective families for more than six months. It also narrates their challenges and hopes of being reunited in time for Christmas.

To find out if these families achieve their anticipated Christmas reunion, watch Lady's Choice's short film through this link. During the film premiere, Aquino also talked about how she was able to relate to the people in it by sharing her family's close encounter with the current health situation and their own challenges. Then, the talk turned to happier things as she and Bimby taught viewers how to make a Creamy Chicken Macaroni Salad. In as easy as three steps – cook, chop, combine – you can already have this Noche Buena staple.

If like Aquino, you wish to make the holidays extra special with a macaroni salad on the Christmas table, Lady's Choice is offering a limited-edition Christmas kit for you. Aquino introduces the Mac-A-Sama Kit which has all the essentials you will need to re-create Lady's Choice's creamy sweet macaroni salad at home. Every kit has a jar of Lady's Choice Real Mayonnaise, a pack of elbow macaroni, a wooden spoon, a bowl, and a recipe card, packaged in three reusable tote bag designs.

'Shop a Mac-a-Sama Kit via these online platforms for P499 with free delivery.

No matter how you choose to celebrate this season, why not try to make intimate and virtual reunions extra special with a Lady's Choice macaroni salad.

Find all the ingredients of a creamy mayo Christmas, including Noche Buena recipes, video call backgrounds, and more, in the Lady's Choice website. For updates on its upcoming events, follow its Facebook account and YouTube channel.

