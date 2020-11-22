This smartphone brand brings forward new AI-powered phones

Recognizing the evolving need for high-performing, multi-tasking, and affordable smartphones during these challenging times, global mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile has launched its latest innovation – the TECNO Spark 6 Series.

The TECNO Spark 6 Series is designed for both work and play and is competitively priced to give people the best value for their hard-earned money. Starting at P3,990, the Spark 6 Series is packed with six upgraded features - a unique camera system designed to elevate photographic immersion, bigger and clearer screens, generous memory and storage, boosted processing speed, enhanced video call mode, and a Bluetooth audio share feature.

''Now more than ever, the smartphone is a necessity. It is an essential link to the outside world – for remote working, online learning, staying in touch with loved ones, getting news, and for entertainment,'' said TECNO Mobile Deputy General Manager Ye Yuan. ''Our goal is to make advanced, innovative smartphones more accessible to more people. TECNO Mobile's smartphones are affordable, and that includes the latest TECNO Spark 6 Series. We continue to develop our smartphones with the consumers' changing needs in mind.''

A feature-packed smartphone for everyone

The Spark 6 Series comes in three variants – Spark 6 4GB RAM+128GB, Spark 6 Go 4GB RAM+64G, and Spark 6 Go 2GB RAM+32GB. All have high performing battery life and a bold, sleek, and simple design.

Spark 6 Go

The Spark 6 Go comes with hefty cameras; 13MP AI Dual camera with 8MP front camera and AI lens with 18 different scene detection up to 95% recognition rate and upgraded algorithms. The 13MP primary lens supports 4x digital zoom with F-1.8 aperture that captures more light at night time and finely processes the image details. The AI Dual camera comes in various shooting modes: Bokeh, AI Beauty, AI HDR among others. This model also supports 120 frame slow motion photography.

A unique feature of the Spark 6 Series is its Bluetooth Audio Share feature that can connect multiple wireless Bluetooth headsets at the same time. This will enable users to listen to music and binge watch with friends. The smartphone is supported with a 6.52'' IPS Dot Notch Screen, 20:9 screen aspect ratio, 720x1600 resolution, 480 nits brightness, and 269 PPI, all of which contributes to a wide and clear immersive display, rich color contrast, and overall visual experience.

All these features are built upon a solid foundation as its 5,000 mAh battery supports top conditions for photography, gaming, browsing, video streaming, and music playing. Plus, HiOS brings an intelligent and convenient user experience. The brand-new dark theme uses less phone battery and causes less eye strain, suitable for night time use.

The Spark 6 Go model is the first to be made locally available in TECNO Mobile partner retail stores starting November 2020.

Spark 6

Meanwhile, as the premium variant, Spark 6 takes photography to another level. It is equipped with 16MP AI quad camera with a depth lens, 16MP primary lens, macro lens, and AI lens with AI Scene Detection that can recognize 18 different scenes with a 95% recognition rate. The model's quad lens provides high definition portrait and macro photos as well as immersive AI video experiences with features like 'Video Beautify', 'AI Beauty', 'AI Body Shaping', and 'AR Interaction.'

At its core is the Android Q with a G70 processor and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network for an improved and stable performance. The operating system is also equipped with utility applications that allow users to free up memory, freeze applications, limit data accessibility on certain apps, and other useful features.

Its screen is fitted with a 6.8'' high-definition (HD) Dot-in Display and 20.5:9 full view screen ratio that strikes a good balance between better viewing experience and comfortable grip. The bigger and clearer display also allows for a heightened sensory experience.

Much like the Spark 6 Go, Spark 6 has a 5,000 mAh battery and the Bluetooth Audio Share feature that can connect multiple wireless Bluetooth headsets at the same time.

The Spark 6 Series is now available at TECNO Mobile partner retail stores. It comes in three models – Spark 6 4GB RAM+128GB priced at P6,490, Spark 6 Go 4GB RAM+64GB at P5,490, and Spark 6 Go 2GB RAM+32GB at P3,990.

