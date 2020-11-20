How this housing developer stays accessible

As the Philippines continues to battle the current health situation, most Filipinos are feeling anxious as they adapt to new circumstances. The changing times has taken its toll on the accessibility of things and resources - things that were accessible before may not be easily accessible now.

BRIA Homes, one of the leading housing developers in the country, wants its residents to know that they are one with them during these trying times. Which is why the housing developer is making things accessible to its customers.

The property developer offers online inquiries that are manned 24/7 as it keeps and maintains an active presence online. BRIA's digital campaigns and promotions at this time, including product presentations that will help keep aspiring and current homeowners informed are also available virtually.

In order to have safe and secure transactions, they are also urging its residents to use online channels in remitting their monthly amortization. Online or over the counter banking options include Union Bank, Metrobank, BDO, Security Bank, RCBC, PNB, Maybank, and AllBank. E-wallets that can be accessed via mobile phone are also available like AllEasy, PayMaya, and GCash.

The housing developer also follows sanitation standards to keep its properties in all regions clean and routinely disinfected.

Aside from that, BRIA also continues to provide a healthy environment to its property owners as it has eco-friendly open spaces called Sentro, in which residents can stay and savor fresh air while observing social distancing.

Residents are also encouraged to wash their hands, disinfect frequently, and boost their resistance.

When it comes to complying with quarantine protocols, BRIA communities have guarded its entrances and exits with 24/7 closed-circuit television camera (CCTV). This is to ensure that only BRIA residents are allowed into its premises.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.

