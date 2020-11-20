A safe dining experience at McDonald's

Caring for the safety of others starts by putting the safety of one’s self first – an idea that this fast-food giant took seriously. McDonald's Philippines believes that prioritizing the health and safety of its employees would also ensure the safety of its customers.

Since March 2020, many have missed the fun of dining out or meeting friends and family for a quick meal. With a large population still choosing to satisfy their cravings at the comfort and safety of their own homes, McDonald’s has upped their game by continuously working to provide a safe restaurant environment both for its employees and consumers with its M Safe campaign.

With the current health situation making everyone more conscious of their safety, the fast-food giant took the extra mile to strengthen their health and safety standards by launching the initiative to provide free RT-PCR testing to their restaurant employees based in their Metro Manila stores. Close to 20,000 restaurant managers and crew from over 200 McDonald's stores in the National Capital Region (NCR) are set to get free RT-PCR tests in any of the four mega swabbing facilities (MSFs) set up by the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) across select cities in the metro.

This initiative was launched last October 16, 2020 at the Ynares Sports Arena in partnership with the NTF. The event was also graced by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Pasig City Government, and Rizal Provincial Government.

As early as September 28, 2020, McDonald’s employees started undergoing free RT- PCR testing in Palacio de Maynila in Pasay - one of the four MSFs that was set up by the NTF. Through this partnership, the initiative was also extended to benefit at least 1,000 tricycle drivers from Pasig City, as well as residents of Rizal province.

''We have chosen our tricycle drivers in Pasig for testing because they are the most exposed, and there is a possibility that there might be infections even if there is a barrier between them and the passenger,'' said Mayor Sotto. ''Steps like these, 'yung testing po natin dito, sa tulong ng McDonald's, is a really great initiative,” he adds.

By partnering with the public sector, McDonald's aims to help promote returning to our daily activities while staying safe so the country can reopen and rebuild the economy.

It is reassuring to know that every crew attending to your meals had undergone testing and followed the protocols guided by its M Safe campaign. From taking orders to food preparation and delivery, you can relax knowing that the company is continuously taking the extra mile to care for its customers and employees. Truly, you feel safe when everyone around you is also safe.

Under the M Safe campaign, there is also a dedicated Safety Manager assigned in every store that is tasked to keep an eye on employees and customers to make sure that sanitation rules are strictly followed.

These include requiring restaurant crew and managers to:

● Have temperature checks before and after shifts

● Sanitize hands and disinfect footwear

● Accomplish a Health Check Form daily

● Wear face masks, face shields, and hand gloves every shift

● Handwash every 30 minutes

Different protocols and guidelines are also being enforced when customers enter the store, order, and receive and consume their food.

Watch how McDonald's is promoting a safe workplace with its M Safe Campaign video here.

During its media briefing at Ynares Sports Arena, McDonald's Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Yang shared that, ''In McDonald's, safety has always been our priority, not just with food but with people as well. Kasi sa McDonald's, naniniwala kami na if our employees are safe, then our customers will be safe, too.''

The fast-food giant knows that taking care of its employees will reflect the good service McDonald's is known for.

To learn more about how McDonald's is ensuring the safety of its employees and customers alike, visit its official Facebook page or its website. Customers are also encouraged to send their feedback and suggestions on its M Safe program by sending an email at msafe@ph.mcd.com.

