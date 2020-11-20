3 ways to share the love this Christmas

The Christmas season is coming up and the rush to find the perfect gift is underway. But with the changes that the new normal has brought, how do you know what present to buy?

The current health situation has certainly put things in perspective and made people realize that life is uncertain.

Everyone wants to give their family the best gifts. So, if you are stumped for ideas, look no further as this list gives some suggestions on what to give the best people in your life.

Care Package

Nothing says love than a well-thought-out curated gift box. With the heightened attention to safety and hygiene, a care package with items like a reusable face mask, pocket alcohol, and a portable hand wash are great ideas. You can also send immune system-boosting food items and a gift card through a food delivery service.

If your loved one is a student or a work-from-home professional, opt for things they may not have like a laptop stand, a portable study table, or a high-quality headphone for virtual meetings.

Virtual Gathering

A physical gathering of people no matter how big or small can potentially put your loved ones in danger. Instead of your yearly Christmas reunion, opt for a virtual gathering to help protect everyone. There are a variety of restaurants and catering services that can send every member of the family the same food so that everyone can dine together on a video call.

Remember, you can always see each other once the situation gets better, so for now, remain safe by meeting online.

Insurance Plan

Protecting families in the new normal is not only limited to physical protection. Instead of thinking short-term, why not give a present that will protect them in the long run, such as a solid insurance policy from one of the largest insurance providers in the country, AIA Philam Life.

Insurance is a great gift because it goes beyond the holiday season. It is a good investment that provides financial security for the future, especially in times of untoward life events. It is customizable and can be tailored to the recipient. Most importantly, insurance is all about being protected and prepared, in case something happens to you.

True to its mission of protecting Filipino families, AIA Philam Life provides a wide variety of customizable products that address various protection needs. In line with the upcoming yuletide season, the company has also come up with the Share the Love referral promo.

Show the people that matter the most how you care, by sharing the knowledge of protection with AIA Philam Life.

#ShareTheLove with the important people in your life by referring them to a free virtual financial consultation with an AIA Philam Life financial advisor. Every confirmed referral earns you a raffle entry for a chance to win premium gadgets every week.

The AIA Philam Life Customer Referral Program is open to all Philippine residents and existing customers, aged 18 years old and above. Interested participants need only to fill up this form to get one raffle entry.

Here are the complete mechanics of the promo:

1. Share the Love Customer Referral Raffle Promo shall run from September 3, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

2. By joining the Customer Raffle Promo, each participant agrees to the Terms and Conditions set out in the Official Mechanics to be posted on AIA Philam Life's official Facebook page.

3. AIA Philam Life reserves the right to cancel the raffle promo and/or amend the terms of the contest without notice.

4. AIA Philam Life reserves the right to forfeit the prize or invalidate the win should it be proven that the winner has provided any false information or committed any fraudulent act.

5. All issues pertaining to the prizes shall be resolved by AIA Philam Life.

6. No purchase of any Philam Group (AIA Philam Life, BPI-Philam Life Assurance Corp.) product solution is required to participate in the raffle.

Here are the prizes up for grabs weekly:

September 7-13, 2020 September 14-20, 2020 September 21-27, 2020 September 28-October 4, 2020 October 5-11, 2020 October 12-18, 2020 October 19-25, 2020 October 26-November 1, 2020 November 2-8, 2020 November 9-15, 2020 November 16-22, 2020 November 23-29, 2020 Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Garmin Instinct Solar Dyson Pure Cool Tower iPad Air SAMSUNG Soundbar HW‐Q60T/XP Huawei Matebook D15 Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Nintendo Switch Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum iPad Air Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Sharing the love to the people you care about becomes a bit challenging with the current situation, especially if you are not together - but it is not impossible. With the right gifts this Christmas, you are showing that you care by addressing both their immediate needs and giving long-term benefits as well.

To know more about AIA Philam Life's offerings, visit its website and follow its Facebook page. #AIAPhilamLife #ShareTheLove

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.