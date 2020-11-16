Treat the whole family with fast-food favorites

Family gatherings, festivities, and merriments make almost everyone excited during the holidays - but this year, the current health situation changes all that. Celebrations might just be a little different but it does not need to be cancelled.

As the country and the rest of the world is still coping with the new normal, gathering in big groups may not be possible; traditions like going outside to celebrate are also not encouraged.



Mang Inasal, one of the leading grilleries in the country, is treating its customers with their Take-out and Delivery Blowout promo.

Families can enjoy their favorite chicken inasal at the comfort of their homes. For every purchase of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large Paa or Pecho, customers will get a complimentary family size serving of its Palabok. The blowout treat is ideal for big families as the serving is good for 4 to 5 people.

Grab this deal as an opportunity to make moments special as this promo only runs from November 15 to 30, 2020.

To give more customers the chance to enjoy this Take-out and Delivery Blowout, a maximum of three orders of Chicken Inasal Large Family Size meals will be allowed per transaction.

Treat yourselves while staying socially distanced by ordering online and having food delivered via GrabFood, LalaFood, or foodpanda.

Customers can also order take-outs at participating Mang Inasal stores or join its Viber community to enjoy more deals and promos.

To keep yourself updated visit Mang Inasal's Facebook page.

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-107604 Series of 2020.

