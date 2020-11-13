McDonald's joins Pilipinas Kontra Gutom movement

McDo Kindness Kitchens to reach more hungry Filipino communities. McDonald’s commits to aid government in eradicating hunger in the Philippines by actively participating in the Pilipinas Kontra Gutom movement. The company demonstrated its initial commitment as McDonald's Philippines President and CEO Kenneth S. Yang joined Zero Hunger Task Force Chair Secretary Karlo Nograles in distributing meals to communities in need in Bacoor, Cavite on November 6, 2020. They were also joined by Bacoor, Cavite Mayor Lani Mercado, Barangay Kagawad Nieves Dela Cruz, and Caridad Sanchez of Barangay Alima and Sineguelsan.



Task Force Zero Hunger Chairman Secretary Karlo Nograles launched Pilipinas Kontra Gutom, a multi-sectoral partnership that aims to eradicate involuntary hunger in the Philippines.

The movement enjoins government agencies, non-profit organizations, the academe, the private sector and the public who share the common mission of addressing the root of the nation’s concern on involuntary hunger including: challenges on food production, food distribution and accessibility, hidden hunger and malnutrition, including immediate food needed during times of crises.

McDonald's Philippines, one of the founding members of Pilipinas Kontra Gutom, strengthens its commitment by providing support to communities.

"Serving the community has always been integral to McDonald's and more so this time that many have been deprived of a basic need - food. This has become worse for many of our fellow Filipinos, so we continue to be in solidarity with the government and our partners in the private sector in providing meals to families," said McDonald's Philippines President and CEO, Kenneth S. Yang.

McDonald's has been providing assistance through meals for the communities where it operates. At the onset of the current health situation, it has activated its Kindness Kitchens through its charity of choice - Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and has served more than 300,000 meals to frontliners and communities in need.

McDonald's PH President and CEO Kenneth Yang shares the brand's commitment to Pilipinas Kontra Gutom through its Kindness Kitchens.

In partnership with Coca-Cola, DOLE Philippines, Metrobank and San Miguel Corporation, 100,000 meals from McDonald's Kindness Kitchens will be served to communities in NCR and key cities starting this November.

"Tayong lahat ay kasali at lahat ay kasalo. [All of us are in this together.] For those who want to help serve meals to our fellow Filipinos, you may help through rmhc.org.ph," added Yang.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.