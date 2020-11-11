Here is why you should have the AIRism mask

These changing times call for mandatory wearing of face masks and people are taking this in stride. Apart from protection, people are using masks to express themselves and it has become the hottest accessory of 2020. Brands and individuals are creating different designs made out of leather, abaca fibers, and local indigenous materials.

But when it comes down to its original purpose, a face mask should shield its user against harmful particles over style. It also needs to be comfortable on the face and breathable as people will be wearing it for long periods. It certainly helps if it is reusable to save on costs and environmental waste.

Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO kept all of these factors in mind when they decided to release their version of the face mask – the AIRism Mask.

Innovative fabric technology

The face mask is part of UNIQLO's AIRism collection. The mask is made with the line's innovative fabric technology which provides everyday comfort due to its overall silky texture and high moisture-wicking function. Its comfort conditioning technology wicks away moisture and releases heat to give maximum comfort and cooling.

Improved bacterial filtration efficiency

Though UNIQLO does not guarantee that the AIRism mask safeguards completely against infection and it does not replace medical-grade masks, it has an improved bacterial filtration efficiency.

The center of the AIRism mask employs a filter that delivers a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99%, blocking droplets and protecting the skin from bacteria, virus-contaminated particles, and pollen.

Breathability and design

For people wearing masks most of the day, breathability and comfort are just as important as bacterial filtration. This mask delivers with its lightweight and breathable structure thanks to its triple-layer mesh structure. In addition, it has a UPF 50+ rating, which cuts 90% of ultraviolet rays, helping users protect themselves from sun damage.

With the AIRism technology, the mask is soft and cool to touch. It is available in sizes Small, Medium, and Large.

Value for money

Each pack contains three masks and retails for P590. It is washable using a washing machine and reusable by up to 20 times so you get your money's worth.

There is a size specifically made for various face shapes and sizes. For children, there is a small size, medium for small adult faces, and large for regular adult dimensions.

It now comes in three colors – black, white, and gray.

Get your own AIRism mark in UNIQLO stores near you or online via its website.

To stay on the loop on new arrivals and upcoming promotions, follow UNIQLO's official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. #AIRismPH

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.