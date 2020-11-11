Finding the right eye makeup product

With everyone mandated to wear face masks that cover most of the face, the beauty community has shifted its focus and placed great importance on the eyes. For makeup lovers, it is now all about keeping the face natural and enhancing the eyes – whether that be eyebrows, eyelids, or eyelashes.

But how do you know which eye makeup products will work for you?

Philippine beauty brand Careline Cosmetics has been the go-to makeup line for Filipinas looking for versatile, affordable, and fun beauty products. Its wide collection of eye makeup is making it easier for anyone to find the perfect products for them.

For defined arches

Strong brows shape the face beautifully while a soft shade can make natural and subtle-looking frames.

For people who want fuller-looking, defined eyebrows, Careline's Best Brow Liner is the solution. It is a creamy yet lightweight retractable brow liner with a fine lead for adept brow shaping and shading. It has a spoolie brush on the other end to help blend brows better. It also comes in two natural-looking shades - taupe and brunette.

If you want more natural results, try Careline's Wow Brow Liner. It is a dual-ended eyebrow pencil that features an ultra-fine tip that glides effortlessly through hairs for that soft and subtle look, and an angled tip on the other side to add depth and definition. It is available in two shades: deep gray and deep brown.

Another option is the Careline Color Pencil. This is a 2-in-1 pencil that offers a precise outline and natural fill for the brows. It is easy to apply, has a cream-type pigment, and comes with a small brush. It can even be used to line the eyes and create wings. It comes in both brown and black shades, depending on what your needs are.

For a bold cat eye

Nothing beats a winged eyeliner to exude confidence while wearing a mask. It is almost akin to donning on a bright red lip. For this purpose, Careline's Graph-Ink Liner answers the call.

The Graph-Ink Liner features a long-lasting, water-based formula that produces sharp contrast and boldness to the eyes. Its high-precision, felt-tip applicator allows users to line their eyes whichever way or intensity they want to. It is smudge-proof and water-proof so you are bound to have bold cat eyeliner all day.

For sultry lids

Eyeshadow is not required for the daily grind but it is undeniably fun to play with. Experiment with different color combinations and textures to see which look will work best for you.

Careline has two versatile eyeshadow palettes you can try.

The first is the Shadow Palette which comes with twelve easy-to-blend powders, including a mix of neutrals, mattes, and bright, bold shimmers – all of which give off a rich pigment in buildable colors. It comes in three variants: Color Paradise, Dream Catcher, and Slumber Party.

The other option is Careline Play to Slay. This is a more multipurpose kit as it contains twelve eyeshadow (four shimmers, eight mattes), two blushers, and a highlighter. This ride-or-die palette complements multiple skin tones and its pigmented formula will give you the freedom to create whatever look you have in mind.

For enhanced lashes

Complete your look with some mascara to further open up and enhance the eyes. Careline's Skinny Mascara comes with a waterproof and smudge-proof formula that lengthens lashes without clumping and ﬂaking. And because of its thin wand, even the shortest lash will get an even coat.

There is no better way to find out which makeup product will work best for you than by trying it out. Careline's handy and affordable collection of eye makeup products are making it easier for the modern Filipino to try and experiment with different beauty styles. It is proving to be the quickest and easiest way to prettify any look, even with half your face hidden under a mask.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.