5 ways 5G elevates smartphone experience

Mobile networks and its coverage are constantly improving - with different countries racing to become the first nation to fully adapt "5G" technology. In the Philippines, top telecommunication networks have also been innovating to ensure that its subscribers will be among the first to use 5G technology in highly populated areas in the country—later on, nationwide.

Functionally, 5G is the fifth generation of mobile wireless communications that promises three major benefits – faster speeds, higher bandwidth, and lower latency – over its predecessor, 4G. More than just internet speed, 5G users can also have an improved smartphone experience with lesser lags and delays.

Here are some examples of what 5G users can expect:

1. Send and receive information in an instant

It allows users to send and receive text messages faster, make video calls to loved ones smoothly, transfer and download big files with almost no waiting time.

2. Buffer-free streaming

5G users can now stream high quality videos even in crowded places without worrying how many devices are trying to connect to a single network. With its larger bandwidth capacity, users can seamlessly load video with ease, even with low-quality connection.

3. Lag-free gaming

5G offers gamers an interactive and immersive mobile gaming experience through its innovations such as remote real-time gaming, online multiplayer mobile gaming, as well as cloud-based gaming.

4. Increase Internet-of-Things (loT) devices

The speed, bandwidth, and low latency offered by 5G help in managing large numbers of IoT devices effectively. Users can expect a slew of innovative new devices, giving users the power to be more connected than before.

5. Benefit from safe and reliable usage

With 5G still in its initial stages of implementation in many countries, there may be concerns among users on its safety and reliability, with the biggest issue being whether 5G could cause certain health issues due to radiation. The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) reiterates that 5G does not pose a health risk to users.

Talking about its benefits, when put together: the speed, low latency, and high bandwidth capacity that come together with 5G results to mobile users having a reliable network.

When you want to upgrade your phone, make sure that it is already compatible with 5G technology. There are different phones currently available in the market that are 5G-equipped.

vivo, one of the leading global technology companies in the country, takes pride in ranking as top 4 in the global 5G smartphone production and market share in 2020.

The V20 Pro features a 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G which supports 5G networks. This advanced optimization will help users enjoy low latency connections even in "cellular dead zone" areas, like elevators and underground parking in malls.

This 5G-capable smartphone is made for stylish owners because of its thin and sleek design which users can get at a reasonable price.

The 5G-capable vivo V20 Pro is available in Lazada, Shopee, and all vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide. For more information, visit vivoglobal.ph.

To learn more, visit its website or its Facebook.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.