Here's how to make the transition to blended learning easier

As the world continues to adapt to the new normal, one area that people are looking at is how to offer quality education to learners. With challenges that involve this new style — different distractions and noise, poor internet connection, among others — families and learners have to adjust and make do of the current learning set-up.

One of the ways that the Department of Education (DepEd) has adapted is through blended learning—a combination of face-to-face or classroom-type, modular, and online learning.

As it is seen as the current safest option to continue education, here are some tips tips to make it work:



Create a consistent schedule and stick to it

Having a consistent schedule helps learners separate playtime from schooltime. Although this new learning set-up provides time flexibility for everyone, it is still necessary for parents and guardians to help familiarize learners with their schedule and to encourage them to consistently follow it, to have a healthy study habit.

Promote open and clear communication

Blended Learning is a three-way street that involves not only the students and their teachers, but their families as well. Parents and family members can help the learners by carefully repeating the instructions and providing some examples, if necessary, so that they will have an easier time completing the activities given to them.

Encourage questions

Asking questions is one way to stay informed. Assuring students that asking questions is not in any way a form of ignorance can help boost their confidence. Family members should keep their lines open in entertaining any question that the child may have. It will also open the possibility of family members and students learning from each other and bridging the gaps.

Keep things balanced

Avoid information overload because not all learners are the same. Having a balanced learning system helps students have the opportunity to really digest, discuss, and study the lessons given to them. With this, it will be easier for their guardians to find the learners' areas of strength and areas where support is needed, which will then result in a more engaging and interactive learning between them.

Part of keeping things balanced is giving students regular short break which can help them focus, increase their productivity, and reduce their stress.

