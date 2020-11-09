Everything you need to know about the newest SUV in town

What do people look out for when buying a new car? Some will say design, price point, brand, or even fuel consumption. But most will agree that safety on the road is always top of mind. Savvy consumers are also mindful of the car's tech aspects, performance, and value for money.

All these are taken into consideration as Toyota Motor Philippines launches the new Toyota Fortuner.

There is much to look forward to as the Philippines' best-selling SUV gets an upgrade and here is everything you need to know about it.

Variants

The new Fortuner comes in 4 variants: LTD, Q, V, and G.

LTD and Q are the top models and it comes with big advancements and spec improvements, making it the technological front-runners in its range.

LTD is considered as the premium model, meticulously crafted to be distinctly different from the standard model with a sharper design and a more aerodynamic shape. It is also packed with enhanced security features.

Entry-level variants V and G with its improvements in design and performance boasts of absolute value for money in the SUV category.

There is bound to be a model that suits whatever lifestyle you choose to have.

Features

For this release, the Toyota Fortuner comes with an upgraded engine and sophisticated infotainment system. But the star of the show is the LTD variant as it is packed with features such as split-type LED headlamps, sequential turn signal lamp in the front and back, and machine cut 18'' alloy wheels. Inside it is fitted with leather seats with maroon accents, galaxy black trims, front-seat ventilation system, interior illumination, and 7 SRS airbags for protection.

Other inclusions in the different variants are the push-start system, wireless charging capability, smart entry, and a new meter display.

Advanced Protective Technology

This new SUV promises its owners greater confidence and safety with the car's heightened security features.

It has a Panoramic View Monitor which allows drivers maximum visibility when in reverse; Vehicle Stability Control that prevents skid marks and assistance on tight curves; Clearance and Back Sonar that gives out an audible warning when backing up; Hill-start Assist Control; Pre-collision system to warn you when the car in front suddenly stops; Lane Departure Alert that senses and warns you when your car deviates from its lane; and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The LTD model is also built with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), an innovative safety system by Toyota that utilized the latest in active-safety technology. It protects drivers and passengers by employing forward-facing radar technology and a camera system to scan the road ahead for potential collisions.

Design

Both the exterior and interior of the Toyota Fortuner come with an upgraded design.

Base models have a larger front grille giving the car a stronger sense of rigidity and luxury; newly designed Light Guiding Headlights; Daytime Running Light; LED Light Guiding Taillights to aid night driving; and redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels.

Toyota Fortuner LTD comes in Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and White Pearl Crystal Shine. For the other models there six different colors to choose from: Attitude Black Mica, Gray Metallic, Silver Metallic, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, White Pearl Crystal Shine, and Super White II.

The new Toyota Fortuner is designed and developed to reflect the leadership character of its drivers while placing emphasis on a premium and modernity - and to lead to a smoother and better driving experience.

This car aims to address all types of the modern consumer lifestyle - whether you are a businessman on the daily grind, a professional braving traffic, or a family man going on a leisure trip. With its immersive design, progressive technology, and heightened security, drivers are given the ultimate peace of mind in all driving conditions and enhanced performance on the road.

To know more about the new Toyota Fortuner, visit the nearest Toyota showroom near you, check out Toyota Motor Philippines's official Facebook page, or its website for updates. #FortunerPowerToLead

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.