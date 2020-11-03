How to efficiently jumpstart your business

Starting a business is never easy. Apart from allotting time, money, and effort to start the business, aspiring entrepreneurs still need to process plenty of documents before they are legally allowed to operate in the country.

This is where things get confusing for some—searching online for the requirements needed does not always yield correct, updated, or complete information. Going directly to government offices also often means battling long lines, and if requirements are incomplete, another round of waiting in long lines should be tackled.

Good thing, Globe myBusiness is here to maximize every aspiring entrepreneur's business potential through its solutions specifically designed for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Globe myBusiness offers an efficient guide through its Negosyo Consultant to solve the lack of consolidated information on business registration so that MSMEs can process their businesses more conveniently.

By simply messaging its Negosyo Consultant on the Messenger application, MSMEs can already acquire the vital information they need to jumpstart their businesses. They can even ask the Negosyo Consultant the step-by-step guide in getting business permits and the list of government requirements they need to prepare beforehand.

Follow these steps to successfully access the Globe myBusiness Negosyo Consultant:

1. Log in to your Facebook account

2. Search and visit the Globe myBusiness page

3. Click "send message"

4. When asked what you would like to ask about, choose "Business Registration"



After these steps, the Negosyo Consultant will immediately reply and provide the information one needs to jumpstart his or her business. It can also direct them to the links of forms and documents required by government agencies, laymanize the process to make it easy to understand, and provide practical information such as fees, deadlines, and contact details of government offices.

Aside from these, the Negosyo Consultant can as well give access to Negosyo articles, how-to's, and stories that provide information and inspiration for success, and add an additional after-sales channel via Facebook chat to ensure quick response to concerns from the existing customer base.

For more information on registering your business, visit Globe myBusiness for a full DIY guide on how to formalize.

Need help with business registration? Sign up at the Globe myBusiness Taxumo portal and use the code GmBTXMBiz to get up to 50% discount on different Taxumo services*.

*This service is only available in Metro Manila, Cavite, Tarlac, Rizal, and Laguna. Promo duration until December 31, 2020.

