Stay fun and active with this sportswear collection

Staying true to UNIQLO's LifeWear philosophy of designing clothes to improve lives, the Sport Utility Wear collection offers a wide selection of garments with everyone's needs in mind. These include ultra-stretch items that are made with fabric that stretches vertically and horizontally, the AIRism line that wicks away moisture for a cool touch and fresh feel, and DRY-EX clothing that has ultra-quick drying performance — all aimed to support active lifestyles and get one moving to stay healthy.



For Staying Active

If you are looking for a partner for the ultimate performance workout and active lifestyle, whether at home or outdoors, the Sport Utility Wear collection has something for you.

Try UNIQLO's Wireless Bra (Relax), Ultra Stretch Active Apparel, and DRY-EX Shirts. They are made with DRY technology that quickly dries sweat; Ultra Stretch material that allows maximum movement in all direction; and DRY-EX that features a highly breathable woven surface and mesh holes to retain heat and dry moisture.



For Everyday Errands

Fight off sweat while running errands or doing household chores while wearing UNIQLO's AIRism Short Sleeve Long T-Shirt, AIRism Cropped Jogger Pants, DRY-EX Short Sleeve Polo Shirt, and Smart Ankle Pants (DRY-EX). AIRism apparels are made with smooth material that is cool to touch and has comfort conditioning technology that wicks away moisture to provide maximum comfort and breathability.

Keep yourself protected outdoors with the Pocketable UV Protection Parka which has UPF40 that blocks 90% of ultraviolet rays for approximately 10 hours. It is compact and pocketable, perfect for those who are on-the-go. Stay dry and fresh with the DRY-EX UV Protection hoodie that has DRY-EX material that quickly dries sweat and moisture. It also has anti-microbial and anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh even in humid weather. Both have zippered pockets to keep your coins, cards, and other essential items secured even while moving.



