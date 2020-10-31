Digital transformations for a resilient and sustainable future

The world has seen profound shifts in just a few months—a global pandemic has not only significantly impacted our way of living but has also brought about transformation for businesses at a pace previously unseen before.

The speed and extent to which digitization has been adopted by businesses have helped keep economies afloat—work, commerce, and backend process have shifted online. Digitization enabled business continuity and growth, despite various levels of quarantines and restrictions.

Digitalization is also opening pathways for further transformation. The latest advancements in technology and innovation are presenting solutions for businesses to adapt, especially as they navigate realities that may impact upon their operations and their workforce. Mitigating the impacts of climate change, lessening the environmental impact of production processes, and defining the future of work will all mold how businesses should operate moving forward.

These are key questions for discourse in the Innovation Summit World Tour 2020.

Spearheaded by Schneider Electric, one of the global leaders in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, the Innovation Summit World Tour is a series of 11 virtual events to discover the future of energy management and automation for any industry.

''The Innovation Summit brings together industry leaders to identify opportunities for digitization, as well as new ways to optimize energy and resources. It offers a platform of ideas that companies in the Philippines could explore and eventually integrate,” explains Alexandre Vermot, Country President, Schneider Electric Philippines.

Through high-level conversations and interactive panel discussions, industry experts explored the future of energy management and automation, while sharing market insights and innovations in the field. Virtual and personalized discussions between experts and attendees will tackle strategies in implementing tomorrow's solutions to today's problems. Over 50 thought leaders will share their views on the challenges and possibilities of digitization, sustainability, and business. New ideas and technology will be explored in-depth in Strategy Talks and Expert Learning Sessions on topics such as Building Sustainable and Resilient Data Centers, Imagining the Home of the Future, Creating Business Resilience Through Climate Action, Improving the Workplace for Unprecedented Times, and even Resiliency in Healthcare.

Attendees will also get to experience the latest technologies in 3D action through the Innovation Hub platform. The virtual Innovation Hub offers an insider's look into Schneider Electric's labs, showrooms, and manufacturing facilities around the world, allowing attendees to see demos and ask real-time questions. The Innovation Hub Tours allows participants to see these innovations in action across various industries.

As a takeaway, summit attendees will get access to exclusive additional content curated by industry thought leaders, customers, and partners on-demand.

Schneider Electric will also unveil new innovations throughout the event series, some of which participants were able to witness firsthand in the Innovation Hub.

One of them is the latest development in EcoStruxure™ architecture and platform which is currently the world's first software-centric industrial automation system creating step-change improvements throughout the complete operational lifecycle.

Another is the innovative green switchgear, SM AirSeT™, which uses an ingenious combination of air and vacuum technology instead of SF6, a greenhouse gas commonly contained in electrical equipment used to power the grid and industrial electrical installations. The new technology offers a pathway to avoid the equivalence of millions of tons of CO2 in energy networks.

It also unveiled a new range of low-voltage switchboards, PrismaSeT™ Active, and a new generation of breakers, ComPacT™, to be released in 2021, and this unlocks crucial information related to electrical fire risk and power availability within building's electrical systems. The cloud-connectivity of PrismaSeT Active allows users to continuously monitor power distribution and receive notifications in case of hazardous power losses. The new generation of ComPacT takes power availability to the next level with ergonomic improvements.

This fully digital event series will be running from October 8 to November 26, 2020, and will be making stops in different regions around the world. Interested participants in the Philippines may get a spot and sign up for the Innovation Summit East Asia 2020 happening on November 4, 2020, at 09:45 am–12:00 pm SGT.

Schneider Electric's ultimate goal is to empower people to make the most out of their energy and resources. Its lineup of tested electrical safety solutions, smart technology, and stylish, customizable switches and outlets are helping people transition to smarter, digitized homes.

With this summit, the company is bringing the narrative on the importance of digital transformations. As it has shown during a time of global distress, digital solutions can bridge progress and sustainability for everyone.

''Digitized remote operations can maintain business continuity, strengthen resiliency, and offer insights to better anticipate and adapt with agility,'' said Schneider Electric's Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire in his virtual keynote address. ''Digital innovation and connectivity have changed how we work and live together, and will positively change our impact on the environment, and drive economic recovery and sustainability for us all.''

To know more about the Innovation Summit World Tour 2020, visit this link. For smart home solutions and digital transformations, learn more about Schneider Electric's through its website or Facebook page. #SchneiderElectricPH #InnovationSummit

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.