vivo V20 series now available in PH

The vivo V20 Pro, in Moonlight Sonata, is currently thinnest 5G-capable smartphone in the market.

vivo's latest smartphone series, the V20, is now available in the Philippines via Shopee, Lazada, and vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide.

As revealed during the virtual launch last October 23, 2020, the V20 series will consist of the 5G-capable vivo V20 Pro priced at P24,999; the vivo V20 priced at P19,999; and the vivo V20 SE priced at P15,999.

The vivo V20 series is an ideal gadget for trend seekers, creatives, and loyal vivo users who find satisfaction in keeping up with latest fads and showing the world their creative side.

With its sleek design, color options, features, and camera technology - vivo's latest smartphone helps satisfy the desire to capture the best moments in life and #BeTheFocus.

It also packs powerful processors—a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G for the vivo V20 Pro, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G for the vivo V20, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 for the vivo V20 SE—that help ensure topnotch performance.

Moreover, the vivo V20 series also boasts of the thinnest 5G-capable smartphone currently available in the market—the vivo V20 Pro—an ideal device for those who are always on the go and for those who seek better data connectivity.

Besides stunning color options like Midnight Jazz (displayed above), the vivo V20 series also packs powerful processors that ensure topnotch performance.

Here are the key specs of the models:

vivo V20 Pro

• Thin 5G-capable smartphone (7.39mm)

• 44MP, 8MP dual selfie camera with Eye Autofocus technology

• 64MP (main), 8MP (wide-angle, macro, bokeh), 2MP (mono) rear camera setup with advanced night mode technology

• Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor (2.4 Ghz)

• 8GB RAM

• 128GB storage

• 4000mAh battery with USB-C 33W Flash Charge technology (0%-65% in 30 mins.)

• Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

• In-display fingerprint scanner

• Colors: Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata



The vivo V20 features a lightweight ultra-thin and sleek design in eye-catching color options like Sunset Melody

vivo V20

• Ultra-slim and sleek (7.48mm)

• 44MP front camera with Eye Autofocus technology

• 64MP (main), 8MP (wide-angle, macro, bokeh), 2MP (mono) rear camera setup with advanced night mode technology

• Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor (2.3 Ghz)

• 8GB RAM

• 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)

• 4000mAh battery with USB-C 33W Flash Charge technology (0%-65% in 30 mins.)

• Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

• In-display fingerprint scanner

• Colors: Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz



With its sleek design, stunning color options, features, and camera technology, the vivo V20 series is an ideal gadget for trend seekers, creatives, and loyal vivo users.

vivo V20 SE

• Ultra-thin (7.83mm)

• 32MP front camera with AI selfie and super night mode technology

• 48MP (main), 8MP (wide-angle, macro), 2MP (bokeh) rear camera setup with night camera mode

• Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor (2.0 Ghz)

• 8GB RAM

• 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)

• 4100mAh battery with USB-C 33W Flash Charge technology (0%-65% in 30 mins.)

• Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10

• In-display fingerprint scanner

• Colors: Gravity Black, Oxygen Blue

#BeTheFocus with the vivo V20 Series, available beginning October 30, 2020 via Lazada, Shopee, and vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide. To learn more, visit vivoglobal.ph.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.