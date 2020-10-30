Creating a safe work environment at home

Keeping your information and data secured is very important, especially when you go online. In an era where just about everything goes through the internet, you need to be more protective and cautious in keeping your data safe.

There is a gradual increase in schools, businesses, and organizations adapting to online communication because of the current situation, and this means that more people are storing and uploading their data online.

With this in mind, everyone is looking for the best software that will address multiple needs while keeping data safe on the cloud.



Creating a safe workspace with Lark

Creating a safe working environment and ensuring that every employee has the proper tools for work remains one of the things employers want for their team. And there are a lot of things you can do to achieve this.

With a collaboration and communication software called Lark, teams, organizations, and businesses can now do their best work together. This software is designed for every kind of business and can be tailored fit for any specific needs.

Lark is more than just a dynamic tool. It is an accelerator of growth and progress which is essential when developing a safe workplace. It offers a free version built-in with great features all in one place – saving you time from opening and closing different applications while working.

All the primary features you need to use for work are now integrated into a single app. Check out this video to see how Lark can help your team.

Some of its primary features include:

- I Lark Messenger for when you need quick and easy work communication.

- I Lark Video Call offers unlimited video call minutes for up to 100 participants. It also has screen sharing and recording functions. Now it is easier for you to meet more people on one screen.

- I Lark Docs and Storage allows you to synchronize all your files and documents. You can also safely store and share as many contents as you want because this software gives you up to 200GB of cloud storage. This feature also allows everyone to edit the same file at the same time, and access them anytime from any device.

- I Lark Calendar makes it easier for you to schedule meetings and tasks for everyone. You can also customize your digital workflow, check if your contacts are online, and track attendance.

- I Lark Mail offers a redefined email experience. It is integrated with other essential work tools such as auto-translation for over 100+ languages to give you smooth communication across different markets.

- I Lark Workplace allows you to connect 3rd party apps which you can use to further enhance your workspace.

Dynamic features are good, but the real question is how does Lark keep the data safe?

With this software, users can enjoy safe sharing and storing of data and information as it uses multi-factor authentication for security. It has multi-layer protection and has passed some of the most authoritative and dependable information security standards in the world, including ISO 27701, ISO 27018, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 1, SOC2 Type 2, and SOC 3 certifications.

Without compromising the security of the user's files and information, Lark keeps your data safe as it is encrypted end-to-end, from transferring to storing, to preventing data leaks. It also has built-in security with 24/7 service and emergency response.

To ensure reliability for its users, this software has a service continuity guarantee, with multi-instance access. You do not have to worry about losing your files because it has backup and disaster recovery with data storage in multiple locations. This gives its users high availability service and backup through Amazon Web Services, the servers where your data is stored. These servers are located in the United States (East Coast), with the company considering opening data centers in Europe and Singapore.

Lark's collaborative feature and data protection help in maximizing team effectiveness by linking colleagues together with one multifunction app.

If you want to know more about Lark, visit its website or YouTube account. Watch this video to know how you can boost your team's efficiency with Lark.

Lark is available on Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Click here to start using Lark.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.