Nestlé PH wins PCCI 2020 'Excellence in Ecology and Economy' Award

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) recognizes Nestlé Philippines for its environmental initiatives with the 2020 "Excellence in Ecology and Economy" or E3 Award in the large enterprise category.

The award recognizes the company's environmental stewardship through its programs on sustainable packaging, solid waste management, climate change, and optimizing the use of energy and water resources.

"At Nestlé, our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. We are the Good food, Good life company. We believe in the power of food to enhance lives. Good food also respects our planet and protects resources for the future," said Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki.

Marzouki thanked the PCCI led by its president, Ambassador Benedicto V. Yujuico, for the recognition.

In winning the award, Nestlé Philippines presented a total of 17 environmental programs and projects in three areas of activity: (1) sustainable packaging and solid waste management, and greener business operations among its partners or suppliers; (2) energy efficiency; and (3) water use.

Key achievements of the food and beverage manufacturer most recently have included attaining plastic neutrality. In August and September this year, Nestlé Philippines succeeded in collecting and diverting from landfills and oceans the amount of plastic equivalent to what it generated from its packaging sold in the market in those two months, thus making it plastic neutral. The company recovered 4,763 metric tons of plastic waste during those months, and is the country's first multinational fast-moving consumer goods or FMCG company to achieve plastic neutrality, which it is committed to sustain moving forward.

"Our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill, in water, or as litter. To achieve this, our commitment is that 100 percent of our packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2025. Nestlé is also accelerating action to tackle climate change and commits to zero net emissions by 2050,” Marzouki stated.

By increasing energy efficiencies and pursuing the responsible use of water, Nestlé Philippines has reduced its impact on the environment and at the same time generated significant peso savings. The company has a strong commitment to drive energy and water reduction programs. Energy and water reduction are company priority objectives included in key performance indicators.

"As we accept this award, we are committed to continue accelerating our efforts to improve our environmental performance which is good for business, but more importantly, imperative for sustainability, enabling Good food, Good life for generations to come,” said Marzouki.

The E3 award program seeks to recognize enterprises that have demonstrated innovative programs and outstanding environmental performance. It also acknowledges companies that have shown how improving environmental performance translates into more business opportunities and sustainability.

