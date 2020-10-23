What you should look for when buying delicious and healthy food

At a time when one's health is of utmost importance people must make smart choices; may it be how they plan their outdoor trips, where to buy essentials, or what food to stock up on. With the advent of online shopping, it becomes more crucial that consumers should be attentive with the items they buy to make the most out of their money and to not cause potential damage to their health.

After all, being healthy today all boils down to adhering to safety protocols, practicing an active lifestyle, and eating the right types of food.

So, the next time you are out on a grocery run or shopping online, here are some ways you can make better and healthier food choices.

Buy from reputable and trusted sources

While helping small businesses and local producers are both beneficial for the economy and the user as it usually means fresh produce and less artificial additives, be thorough in checking if they follow the proper safety protocols in handling the food. When buying fresh goods like vegetables, meat, or seafood, know where the product comes from so that you will have peace of mind when cooking for your family.

Examine the packaging

Is the packaging clean and without dents or molds? Check and double-check if there are no holes, tears, rusting, or any breach in the safety seals as these can potentially contaminate the food. For safety reasons, never buy a partially opened or heavily dented product even when on sale. If you do receive a damaged product when buying online, be sure to inform the seller or the shopping platform about it.

Check the label

After checking the product, flip the packaging and read the labels. Make it a habit to always read the nutrition list to know what that particular product contains or is made out of; see if it has possible allergens and know the amount of fat, sugar, and sodium. A high concentration of these ingredients may not be good for your health. If you are unsure about a certain ingredient, then maybe it is best if you research more on it before buying.

Learn how to read the nutrition label and what it means for your health so you can make quick and informed food decisions. It also pays to check the dates marked on perishable goods to ensure that the product you are getting is not yet expired.

Opt for food without preservatives and extenders

If you can, try products that are natural and made without artificial preservatives or extenders. Studies have shown that some synthetic or artificial preservatives and additives can be detrimental to one's health.

When it comes to food, it is usually a good thing to pick those with the least ingredients possible, as it can mean that it is pure and there are no artificial flavorings, extenders, or additives in them.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.