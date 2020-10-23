Pre-orders of vivo V20 series come with freebies

Following the virtual launch on October 16, 2020, the V20 series is now officially available for pre-orders until October 29, 2020.

The vivo V20 Pro, V20, and V20 SE each come with respective premium pre-order freebies.

The vivo V20 Pro – priced at P24,999, currently the thinnest 5G-capable smartphone in the market, comes with: air purifier, six months screen warranty, and 12 months phone warranty all worth P9,499.

While the V20 – priced at P19,999, like the V20 Pro, sports an industry-leading 44MP Eye Auto Focus selfie camera and a flagship level 64MP rear camera, will be bundled with: noise-cancelling earbuds, six months screen warranty, and 12 months phone warranty all worth P4,599

Lastly, the V20 SE – priced at P15,999, which boasts of a 7.83mm ultra-thin 3D body and a 33W fast-charge feature plus a 32MP front camera, comes with: 10,000mAh mega power bank, six months screen warranty, and 12 months phone warranty all worth P3,899.

Interested smartphone users can head to select vivo dealer stores nationwide and pay a P500 down payment fee to pre-order.

For customers who wish to pay in hassle-free installments, they may do so for up to 18 months through Home Credit, or up to 12 months via credit card.

The latest additions to the V-series come in stunning and vibrant color options—Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody for the V20 Pro; Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody for the V20; and Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue for the V20 SE.

With its lightweight, artistic and ultra-thin design, high definition front and back cameras, ultimate photography experience, and powerful performance, these models will give users the edge they need to stand out.

To learn more about the vivo V20 series visit vivoglobal.ph. #BeTheFocus

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.