BRIA Homes launches Sentro, its new center of convergence

With these changing times, everyday life is no longer how it used to be—Filipinos are now increasingly becoming aware of how a holistic lifestyle can help soothe anxieties, give peace of mind, and provide better living conditions.

In light of this, BRIA Homes, one of the leading real estate developers in the Philippines, is introducing Sentro.

Housing a multi-function hall, park and playground, and BRIA's newest facility: the community center, it is expected to become the amenity hub and a center of convergence in BRIA communities.

"We see Sentro as an integration of livelihood, entertainment, and recreation for our residents. The mix of residential and commercial developments in each BRIA community likewise promote local economic growth," said Red Rosales, BRIA Homes' President and COO.

BRIA considers Sentro as its "most innovative development yet" and a significant step towards its goal—to provide Filipinos modern and affordable houses.

At Sentro, residents can engage in sports tournaments, hold school graduations, and organize seminars and pageants. A host of other community events can also be accommodated in its multi-function hall that boasts of a covered court and stage.

Other outdoor recreational activities can also be enjoyed in Sentro's family parks and fun playgrounds that have benches, slides, and swings in refreshing eco-friendly spaces.

To complete its provisions, Sentro will also house the community center that will cater to the specific needs of BRIA homeowners: Health Center, Day Care Center, Senior Citizen Center, and Barangay Center. These facilities will help ensure that the residents' essential needs are within reach.



For added convenience, Sentro will also offer free Wi-Fi access for all residents and 24-hour CCTV cameras for security.

"Sentro will not only provide the needs and address concerns of our homeowners, it will also foster a strong community spirit. We look forward to seeing Sentro become the heart of our BRIA projects," Red Rosales added.

BRIA communities are located near schools, hospitals, churches, and commercial establishments. Commuters and motorists will have access to major roads and highways.

Its properties are secured by perimeter fences, 24/7 CCTV coverage, and guarded entrances and exits.

The developer's property management enforces strict measures and government-mandated protocols in all its communities, including regular sanitation, social distancing, and promotion of frequent handwashing among residents and staff.

To remain accessible to present and future homeowners, BRIA has a 24/7 digital Customer Relations Management. Information on online tours, reservations, financing and payment scheme options are available in their website.

With low down payment and rent-to-own option, the life-long dream of owning a home can be achievable to anyone.

BRIA Homes currently has more than 50 projects across progressive towns and cities nationwide, offering affordable but high-quality homes. The company's formula: Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful BRIA Home for Every Filipino.

To know more about BRIA Homes, call 0966-2775944, visit their website, like and follow “Bria Homes, Inc.” on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Spotify, Viber Community, Telegram Channel, Kakao Talk, LINE and WhatsApp.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization valued at more than P200B. One of the leading housing developers in the Philippines, BRIA Homes is primed to bring quality and affordable house and lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into BRIA's homes.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.