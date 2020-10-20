Bust out your moves and win P50,000 with the Solane Dance Challenge

Get your bodies moving, bust out your winning dance moves, and get a chance to win P50,000 by joining the Solane Dance Challenge social media contest.

Solane is one of the leading liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) providers in the Philippines with its lineup of high-quality LPG solutions. It provides a 7-point Safety Check free of charge with its HatidBahay delivery service to further heighten the security of its products.

As the brand unveils its new brand jingle, it invites everyone to participate in the Solane Dance Challenge. Set to the new jingle, the official choreography created by the dance crew Live, Love, Party will be uploaded on Solane's official Facebook page and YouTube Channel on October 16, 2020.

Participants who want to join the contest must form a dance crew and produce their own dance video following the exact choreography of the Solane Dance Challenge. Each group must consist of at least two (2) members (maximum of five (5) allowed), aged 12 years old and above, and could be made up of friends, officemates, or family members – providing the perfect opportunity for extra bonding moments.

All entries must be submitted starting October 16 but not later than November 27, 2020 and uploaded on the Facebook account of the team's representative with the caption, ''Hi! We are (participants' names or team name) from (participants' city or town) and this is our #SolaneDanceChallengeOfficialEntry. Please like/love and share! Thank you! #SolaneDanceChallenge.''

Aside from uploading the video on Facebook, the representative must also fill out the registration form on this website and upload the video together with the completed registration form to qualify. The video must be in MP4 format.

All entries will be judged based on the following criteria: 10% number of Facebook likes/reactions, 40% choreography (synchronization, skill, mastery), 30% creativity, and 20% overall impact, for a total of 100%.

The team in the first place will take home P50,000 plus one (1) year free supply of 11kg of high-quality and safe Solane LPG and Solane freebies. The dance crew in second place will win P30,000 plus six (6) months free supply of 11kg Solane LPG and Solane freebies, while the team in third place will take home P10,000 plus six (6) months free supply of 11kg Solane LPG and Solane freebies. Other dance crews will receive consolation prizes of P2,000 and Solane freebies per team.

Participants who wish to join purely for fun are free to post their own rendition of the dance challenge on any social media platform (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok) using the hashtag, #SolaneDanceChallenge.



Do not miss out on this chance to have fun with your loved ones and show off your dance moves and creativity with the Solane Dance Challenge.

To know more about the dance challenge, visit https://www.solanedancechallenge.com/. For more information about Solane LPG and its products, follow its official Facebook page or check out its website.#SolaneDanceChallenge

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.