Step into the spotlight with this local makeup brand

With the current health situation the country is facing a lot of our activities were temporarily put on halt. But this does not mean that Filipinas should also put on hold taking care of their bodies or practicing beauty routines.



Here is something for makeup enthusiasts and for every Filipina who are on the lookout for something new in the market.

Spotlight Cosmetics promises to empower Filipinas to step out of their comfort zones and into the spotlight. It offers a wide selection of high-quality products designed to help strengthen every Filipina to be whoever she wants to be.

It really is all about that base

Spotlight Cosmetics offers three base products that come in different formulas.

The Primetime Liquid Foundation is a lightweight, long-wearing foundation that gives a semi-matte feel. It provides a natural and flawless look that does not show a hint of cakiness.

Apart from the liquid foundation, there is the Primetime Pressed Powder. It provides a second-skin finish, which is perfect for touch-ups and even setting the liquid foundation.

The last variant in this collection is the Primetime 2-way Powder Foundation. It is an anti-shine powder foundation that gives medium to full coverage when applied wet or dry.

For that alluring smize

From eyeshadows to eyeliners, Spotlight Cosmetics has also a variety of eye products.

The Scene Stealer Gel Eyeshadow is a smooth and blendable eyeshadow that transforms from gel to powder once applied. It produces high-impact pigmentation without creasing or fading. Its intensely metallic finish will stay on your skin throughout the day.

Next is the Scene Stealer Liquid Eyeshadow, a versatile bunch that can also be used as highlighters. Long-wearing and budge-proof, expect to steal the scene from morning until night.

The last set is the Scene Stealer 8-in-1 Eye Palette. The multi-colored eye makeup is intended to be your everyday go-to palette with its timeless color combinations. With six matte shades, two shimmer shades, and a large mirror in its packaging—multiple looks can easily be done on-the-go.

Spotlight Cosmetics will also launch two eyeliners to help accentuate a makeup look. With its waterproof formula, the Showstopper Eyeliner Pencil is dependable when creating long-lasting bold eye looks. While the Showstopper Liquid Eyeliner is a smudge-proof eyeliner that comes with a medium-sized felt-tip, allowing experimentation with varying thickness.

Keeping those brows on fleek

A makeup look is never complete without a perfectly styled pair of brows.

Spotlight Cosmetics has the Megahit Eyebrow Pen that has a fine-felt tip to achieve natural hair-like strokes.

They also have the Megahit Eyebrow Pencil with Spoolie, which is an easy-to-use brow pencil that comes with a spoolie to blend and keep the brows in place.

Lastly, the Megahit Eyebrow Pencil & Powder is a 2-in-1 pencil and powder combination that outlines and sets the brows smoothly.

Pucker up with these lippies

To top it all, Spotlight Cosmetics also offers a wide selection of lip finishes to choose from.

Matte lip users have the option of going for the Superstar Matte Lips, which is in the form of a bullet lipstick, and the Superstar Liquid Lips, which comes with a doe-foot applicator. Despite having matte finishes, these products have hydrating elements that keep the lips soft and smooth for hours.

For those who prefer a creamier and more moisturizing feel, the Superstar Lip Crayon or the Superstar Creamy Lips is the way to go with its silky and creamy formula.

Additionally, Spotlight Cosmetics has the multipurpose Rising Star Lip and Cheek Tint for lip and cheek pairing. The tint gives lips and cheeks a healthy glow with its soft and smooth mousey formula.

But if a lightly-tinted lip is all that is needed, the Rising Star Lip Balm hits the spot. Apart from having a natural-looking finish, it also hydrates the lips, making it perfect for everyday use.



Every Filipina can now stand out with Spotlight Cosmetics. The products are available at Watsons, The SM Beauty, Lazada, and Shopee.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.