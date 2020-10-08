realme offers refined smartphone experience with realme 7 and 7 Pro

With more than half of the Filipino population working, socializing, and studying online, demands for gadgets are more dynamic now than ever before.

Consumers are becoming tech-savvy when investing in smartphones. They are looking for the best deals that will give them the perfect balance between speed and durability, a great performance that can keep up with their lifestyle, and value for money.

With this, realme the no. 2 smartphone brand in the Philippines launches a premium smartphone for gamers and content creators.

Starting September 30, 2020, both realme 7 Pro and realme 7 will be available in the country.

Improved further than its predecessors, realme 7 Pro and realme 7 aim to be a mid-range smartphone game-changer by collecting plenty of firsts in just a short amount of time.

Do not have plenty of time to charge? realme 7 Pro is currently the Philippines' fastest-charging smartphone. The device can charge up to 100% battery in just over 34 minutes with its 65W Super Dart Charge. No time is wasted as you can get more done without long charging times.

realme 7 Pro also boasts its Super AMOLED Display for a life-like and more accurate view of your display on your smartphone which gives your view more realistic social media experience.

Are you accident-phone? realme 7 Pro and realme 7 have a TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification. It means that the phone has successfully passed 22 major and 38 minor tests of common usage scenarios and extreme environments. Even the clumsiest phone owner will no longer have to worry about their gadget breaking once dropped.

Taking your online gaming to the next level? realme 7 boasts its processor as it is the world's first MediaTek Helio G95 mobile processor which translates to smoother and faster performance both in daily use and in gaming. Gamers will no longer worry about a device unable to keep up with all their power moves and combos thanks to its new generation of processors made to elevate the gaming experience.



Apart from those firsts, realme 7 Pro and realme 7 are equipped with 2nd Gen Sony IMX682 64MP Quad camera for capturing sharper and brighter images; Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers for better sound experience; It also comes with a premium-looking mirror design and stylish colorways – mist blue and mist white for realme 7 and mirror blue and mirror silver realme 7 Pro.

All these features promise durability, faster performance, and enhanced smartphone experience. This will interest consumers who have a desire for high specs and high quality without breaking the bank.

In this never-ending cycle of needs and demands, you will need a dynamic phone that can keep up with your changing lifestyle. Gone are the days when users have to choose between a great camera, a fast processor, or a reliable battery – now, all these things can be found in one stylish device.

The realme 7 8GB + 128GB storage variant is available in the Philippines for P14,990 while the realme 7 Pro 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at P17,990. You may purchase one through realme's Lazada flagship store.



To know more about this game-changer, visit realme's official Facebook page and Twitter. Check out its website to see all of realme 7 series' features and specifications. #realme7series #65ChargingRevolution #CaptureSharperChargeFaster

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.