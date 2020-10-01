History of Harvest, Heritage of Health: Del Monte promotes healthy food consumption

For 134 years, Del Monte Philippines (DMPI) has been in the forefront of the healthy food production industry. Tracing its roots in California, USA, operations were set up in the Philippines 94 years ago in 1926.

Close to a century of farmer know-how and environmental care, these practices have been handed down and honed across generations, a testament to its sustainable agricultural operations.

DMPI pursues the company's vision – Nourishing Families. Enriching Lives. Every Day. - by offering health and wellness through delicious and nutritious food. Its pineapple-based products are high in vitamin C.

Studies have established that consumption of pineapples increases the production of granulocytes making up 60% of the body's white blood cells - the body's first line of defense against infection - thereby building immunity. Pineapples also have phytochemicals which help prevent cancer.

Del Monte 100% Pineapple Juices include a range of healthy offerings: Vitamins A-C-E for immunity building, Fiber-Enriched for daily detoxification, Heart Smart with Reducol to help lower bad cholesterol, and Bone Smart for calcium enrichment.

The company's fresh pineapples under the S&W brand and packaged fruits under the Del Monte brand are exported around the world.

DMPI's culinary portfolio also includes tomato-based products: from tomato and spaghetti sauces, to ketchups that are rich in lycopene - which is associated with lower incidence of cancer.

While DMPI’s Quick ‘n Easy line of ready-to-use recipe sauces, dry mixes and marinades make it easier for working moms to prepare a wide variety of meals.

The company also brought to the Philippines another heritage brand from the US — Contadina — for olive oil, pasta sauces, pasta and canned tomatoes which takes to heart the Mediterranean philosophy of cooking with only the finest ingredients to deliver authentic flavors.

DMPI’s mainstay products and popular recipes have been part of everyone's meals for generations, whether as a tomato culinary ingredient, a pineapple baking ingredient, mixed fruit dessert or pineapple juice.

With the current health situation our country is experiencing, it is advisable to be always ready and fill up the pantry with healthy and trusted brands like Del Monte, Contadina and S&W.

Del Monte Philippines thanks its consumers for their sustained support over five generations, nearly 100 years. As one of the country's original plant-based companies, DMPI stands by its commitment to bring health, wellness and nutrition through sustainably grown food.

Healthier produce, healthier people, healthier planet - a heritage of health.

Del Monte Pacific Limited's FY2020 Annual Report,"Growers of Good," was published in August. Read it here.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.