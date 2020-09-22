People helping people: SM Supermalls promotes Bayanihan spirit

If there is one thing this health crisis has taught everyone: the Bayanihan spirit is very much alive in our society. This situation brought out the best in people, going above and beyond to respond or provide to the needs of their communities.

Inspired by the spirit of unity and camaraderie, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPHI) together with its partners and stakeholders worked together to address the negative impact of the current health situation and the community quarantine on businesses and communities.

Guided by the principle centered around "People Helping People," SMPHI and its subsidiaries SM Supermalls, SM Hotels, SM Leisure, and SM Development Corporation (SMDC) released a video highlighting stories of resilience and hope amid the current health situation.

"Talagang walang-wala po dahil tigil-pasada po lahat,” relates tricycle driver Gary Vergano in the video. “Nakatulong po talaga ‘yung Bulacan Wheels On-the-Go ng SM para mabigyan ng kabuhayan [sa pamamagitan] ng pagde-deliver.”

Vergano is just one of over 1,000 SM Personal Shoppers nationwide who does deliveries for those who are home bound or prefer their SM goods delivered.

As online shopping and deliveries have become the new norm, "Wheels-on-the-Go", along with the "SM Community Rider Program," is one of SM's way to reach their shoppers while making sure that their tenants and communities generate income while staying safe at home. Other displaced Pinoys in Luzon and Mindanao who signed up for the program include construction workers, party hosts, magicians, repatriated OFWs and jeepney drivers.

"Even in times of uncertainty, SM is and will always be a family that will support and lift one another. It has been ingrained in our DNA to help our people cope with difficult circumstances with the best that we can," says SM Prime Holdings President Jeffrey Lim.

Another story highlighted in the video was the "Kasama ng SM Program" that is geared towards helping micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) to bounce back stronger. With immediate and long-term solutions such as rental relief during the enhanced community quarantine and continued concessions offered by SM, the burden that MSMEs experience are lessened.

"What SM has really made us feel is that we are together in this pandemic. We tried to find a solution together [and], we never felt that we were ever alone with this," shared Eliza Antonino, co-founder of The Moment Group.

As for consumers, SM ensured the safety of shoppers as malls resumed operation with essential and non-leisure services. Strict safety and sanitation protocols over and above those mandated by IATF and DTI were put in place to assure shoppers that SM malls are safe and clean.



"SM, at its core is a business-run like a family. And just like a family, we will leave no one behind in this difficult situation. We all have a role to play in this fight, and for us, it is about ensuring that our family—our shoppers, MSME partners, employees, and communities receive the help they need to recover from this crisis, while also prioritizing their safety and convenience," said Lim.

