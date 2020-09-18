Your kitchen as your passport to the world

For many, traveling has become an integral part of their lives – whether this is a cross-country vacation or a local jaunt. People sought to travel for leisure because they want to learn a new culture or language, take a break from reality, bond with their loved ones, or go on a soul-searching journey.

However, as travel restrictions remain in place, many have to cancel their plans and remain safely at home while their thirst to go to different places remains unquenched.

One of the things people also liked about traveling is discovering new food they will grow to love - and this has given this group an idea to help people travel around the world while remaining safely in their own kitchens.

In partnership with Knorr, Kitchen Nomad - a new travel series with Julia Barretto and Chef JP Anglo - takes its viewers to a culinary journey around the world, starting with classic bowls from the land of the rising sun.

From Japan, the show will then take you to South Korea with K-drama food favorites, the culinary treasures of Chatuchak in Thailand, and Vietnam's iconic street food. Kitchen Nomad promises to reimagine the traditional ways of preparing and presenting dishes from these countries all while using familiar ingredients from Knorr. Anyone can join in on the fun and learn with Julia Barretto as Chef JP Anglo cooks with her and teaches her the recipes. And with Knorr bringing in rich umami flavors, people will find the delicious taste they have grown to love, no matter what country the dish may come from.

With the number of fearless quarantine cooks continuing to grow, and the love for travel remaining strong, for now, the kitchen can be your passport to the world. Experiment with international flavors in the safety of your kitchen and with a little imagination you could be on your way to a delicious adventure anywhere in the globe.

Travel with your tastebuds starting September 12 with the Kitchen Nomad. Catch it on Metro.Style, its official YouTube channel, and IGTV every Saturday at 7:00 pm. #KnorrKitchenNomad

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.