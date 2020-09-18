Level up your Christmas celebrations with SM

2020 has seen many ups and downs – close to being an imperfect year. But that does not mean Christmas celebrations should be taken for granted, else be put in the backseat. The Christmas season is the perfect time to reconnect with your loved ones to celebrate life and holiday cheer.

As the holiday season slowly ushers in, SM Supermalls will continue to be a part of every family's holiday celebrations as the country bounces back and enjoys the season's merriments.

Here are some things to look forward to as SM Supermalls kicks off the 100-day countdown to Christmas and launches its Christmas 2020 campaign: "Ngayong Pasko, sama-sama tayo sa SM Supermalls – everything's here!"

1. Gift giving and sharing

Starting September 16, shoppers can look forward to SM's weekly online catalogues of gift ideas. They can stay updated on the latest fashion and beauty items, toys, food, and more for their loved ones. From offering the perfect gifts for family and friends, SM will also be giving away tons of digital coupons, freebies, and discounts on select items and services.

Food feasts

Enjoy dining in with loved ones at SM with its festive and colorful dining areas inside the mall. Customers can also have a feast at home when they order takeaway and food delivery from participating SM restaurant tenants. This Christmas season, expect a lot of family bundles, promos, discounts, and other surprises.

#Self-care

Taking care of one's self is key to surviving the current health situation. Head over to SM and get all the essentials like face masks, vitamins and supplements, hygiene and beauty products, and a whole lot more. Here is an idea: Why not wrap them up as care packages and give them as gifts too?

Lifting the economy

Embody the spirit of giving during the Christmas season by lending a hand to small businesses that have been affected by the current health situation. Check out special gift items by MSMEs and support local at special SM Christmas markets. Not only will you get to see unique items that make nice Christmas gifts, you also get to help local and small businesses.

Prioritizing health

At SM, safety is one of the top priorities. Even if the country is still adjusting to the new normal, customers will still feel the joy of the season, thanks to its online mall services. An SM Personal Shopper will help buyers get everything they need from the comfort of their homes. For a minimum spend of P5,000 starting September 16, it will come with a free delivery service.

For more gift ideas, sit back and watch live virtual shopping parties with different brands on the SM Supermalls official Facebook page.

Shoppers can also focus on having fun at the mall because SM strictly observes enhanced sanitation and hygiene efforts, as well as social distancing measures, temperature checks, face mask and shield requirements, and cashless payment options, among many others.

Enjoy the SM experience

Families and friends can enjoy live performances, family-based online challenges, and in-mall connection stations where they can talk with their loved ones abroad. In matter of weeks, SM malls will be all about holiday cheer with exciting, larger-than-life Christmas displays. And soon, visitors may capture the Christmas memories with family and friends inside snow globes, augmented reality art, and Christmas characters.

Uplift your spirits and come together with your family and friends at SM for the holidays.

