4 ways OFW parents can support their children in the new normal

Distance is not a hindrance for parents who wholeheartedly want to show their children support. Even after a long day at work, they will still find time to connect and show their kids love. This is especially true for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW). With the situation affecting how learning is done, children will need all the support they can get. It is more than just the financial aspect, children need emotional care, too.

Here are some ways OFW parents can show their support to their children.

Schedule regular family bonding activities

Always try to make time for some family bonding activities. With the help of technology, it is now easier for OFW parents to connect with their children in the Philippines. Take advantage of the free resources available online. Use Zoom or Facebook Messenger's recently launched Watch Together feature to have weekly movie sessions. Work on a vlog together. Take a fitness class together. Teach the child how to cook or do simple household chores.

It does not have to be every day or for long periods, as long as there is some bonding time to look forward to. This extra time will mean so much to the child as they know that their parents care about them.

Encourage deep conversations

Despite being miles away, nothing brings a family closer than having deep conversations. Practice talking about topics that matter. It can be about mental health, politics, life goals, realizations, or learnings.

Entertain any question the child may have, even taboo topics - as it is usually better for the child to learn about these things from their parents. This will allow a deepened bond and increased trust for both parent and child.

Promote safety protocols

It is also important for parents to reiterate how important it is to follow safety protocols such as staying at home when possible, disinfecting everything, and wearing masks and face shields when going out. Hearing it from their parents can help bring the situation in focus for them.

Providing the necessary school equipment

As schools and learning centers slowly ease into a mixture of blended learning; face-to-face, online, distance, and home-schooling, another way OFW parents can support their child is to send enough funds so that the student can buy the additional resources required – may it be a laptop, tablet, or new phone.

