5 things to consider before buying a new car

While staying at home is still the best precautionary measure during this time, it is still unavoidable for people to go out – whether it be for work, grocery shopping, bank runs, or quick errands.

However, with so much uncertainty on the horizon, coupled with varying quarantine guidelines, which entails unpredictable public transportations, having your own car right now appears to be a good idea. Apart from potentially securing good deals from car dealers when you buy today, having a car also ensures transportation and safety when one needs to go out.

Be wary though, because buying a car entails a big cashout. There are several things you need to know before you sign that deal.

Here are five things to consider when buying a car.

Environment

In this day and age, being conscious of one's effects on the environment is always an important factor in the decision-making process. Think of the future generations and what will be left for them if people do not start being more conscious of their carbon footprint. The same goes for when you decide to purchase a vehicle. Ask about its environmental performance and if it has some eco-friendly features.

While eco-friendly vehicles may cost a little bit more on the upfront, it will pay off in the future.

Fuel Efficiency

Speaking of environmental consideration, another thing to check is a car's fuel efficiency. Fuel-efficient vehicles allow one to cover more distance while consuming less gas because it extracts more energy from the fuel. Less gas consumed equals less carbon footprint. Not only that, with fuel being expensive, having a fuel-efficient car will help you save more money in the long run.

New Technology

New cars are always coming out with improved features, so feel free to ask how your chosen car stacks up compared to others in its class range so you can make the best decision.

Does it have the newest safety features? Is it updated on global standards? Is it compatible with other technologies? These are just some of the questions you need to ask your dealer.

Design and Performance

While looks may not be the first thing you consider when buying a car, it is also worth considering its overall design as it often correlates with performance. Evaluate your needs and see if it matches up. Are the shape and size fit for its intended purpose? Does it have the color you want? Will it fit your parking space? Do you like both exterior and interior design? Is it durable enough to drive through Philippine weather?

Before committing, it is also worth checking other consumer reviews about the performance of your chosen model.

Overall Comfortable Ride

This is perhaps the most important thing. Having a reliable car that you are comfortable to drive and feel safe in will ultimately spell a good investment. After all, this car will be with you for years.

Go for a test run and see if you like how it drives. Bring the people who will be riding the car with you, so you can ask their opinion, too.

All these things are important to consider when buying a new car to ensure that you make the most out of your hard-earned money. And with plenty of options in the market, how do you choose which works best for you?

One such example of a car that ticks all the boxes above is the newest member of the Corolla series.

The Corolla series is one of Toyota's best-selling cars across the globe and it has continuously evolved to supply the changing needs of its consumers. With this new model, Toyota aims to answer the growing demand for Crossovers.

Toyota's latest offering, the Corolla Cross, was designed as the first hybrid crossover that combines the sportiness in the exterior and utility. This premium car is fitted with all new technologies like the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), Apple Carplay, and Android auto. This offers significant improvements in design, agility, stability, and visibility, providing a more ergonomic and enjoyable ride for both drivers and passengers. Its hybrid technology also allows for better fuel efficiency and environmental consideration.

It boasts of a spacious cabin, ease of entry and exit, and the latest safety equipment to give its owners peace of mind on the road.

In this way, the new Corolla model highly capitalizes on comfort, utility, and a great performance. It is ideal for those seeking to upgrade their current vehicle or for starting couples and families who are on the lookout for their first car.

Having a private car offers an advantage in the new normal. Yet, with a huge investment like this, it is important to ensure that you pick the right car for your needs. With the fleet of models available in the market, it might be a challenge to discover which one works for you. Just take note of these considerations and take your time before signing the deal.

To know more about the Corolla Cross, visit the nearest Toyota store near you or check out Toyota Motor Philippines' official Facebook page for updates.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.