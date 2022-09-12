September treats for grandparents

Photo source: SM Supermalls

Grandparents are like parents who spoil us. Visiting our grandparents feels like a holiday – they cook for us and feed us endlessly. Some of us even grew up with our grandparents.

The Philippine culture teaches us to be filial; Filipinos are taught to love, respect, and think highly of our elderly, especially our grandparents.

As we celebrate grandparents around the world, show some love to your lolo and lola, for all the things they have done for us, let us spoil them with good food, games, and some feel-good music at SM Supermalls' Grandparents' Day celebration.

SM Supermalls puts together exciting activities to give you more reasons to bond with your grandparents. Here are the things you can do to give your grannies and grandpas for an #AweSM celebration at SM.

Offer a prayer for Lolo and Lola

We all want longer and healthier years for lolo and lola as we offer to bless them during a mass. Let us all not forget to pray for our dear grandparents.

Plus, they will also be delighted to see their grandchildren learn the importance of prayer and family time.

Food Trip with lolo and lola at SM Supermalls' Indoor Picnic Park

Enjoy some quality time with your lolo and lola at SM Supermalls' Indoor Picnic Park. Lined with food truck-style food stalls with a diverse range of delectable meals and snacks to choose from, your grandparents can now experience a much-awaited food trip with the youngsters.



Photo source: SM Supermalls Photo source: SM Supermalls Photo source: SM Supermalls Photo source: SM Supermalls Photo source: SM Supermalls Photo source: SM Supermalls

Your lolo and lola might learn a thing or two from you on how to eat and chill.

#AweSM Blackout Game

Who says your grandparents can't enjoy some games? Take them out so they can try a fun social game a la Bingo at the Indoor Picnic Park. Now you can bingo while taking a bite of your favorite nachos. A wonderful pastime for your lolo and lola where they can also socialize with one another.

Boogie to old-timey beats

Sit down with your lolo and lola to the hit songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s at SM Supermalls' Grannies Live Band at the Indoor Picnic Park. Boogie to the groove of retro music with some of the best hits of their generation.

Photo source: SM Supermalls

"At SM, we want to show our love and appreciation for our lolo and lola this Grandparents' Day. Our generation would not have been raised without the wisdom of our grandparents that shaped who we are as a society, and that is why we are spoiling them as much as we can with the exciting activities we have prepared especially for them," said Steven Tan, SM Supermalls President.

What are you waiting for? SM puts the grand in Grandparents' Day so take your grannies out on a special date at the SM mall near you. And if you want to enjoy a special day out with your family just like Gina Pareño a.k.a. Lolagets, check out this video.

For more information about SM Supermalls' Grandparents' Day celebration, visit their website.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.