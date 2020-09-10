Know the perfect match for your every mood

According to Merriam-Webster, moods are defined as ''a conscious state of mind or predominant emotion.'' While less intense compared to specific emotions or feelings, moods can affect many of the ways people make decisions over things — it can affect one's activities, fashion choices, taste for music, or food cravings.

For some, the past five months have been a rollercoaster of moods, especially for millennials who are going through a lot. Many are finding refuge in the kitchen, whether they are seasoned chefs or quarantine cooks, because what better way to satisfy your cravings than with delicious food that will match your current mood.

To answer the millennial's need for food that speaks to their mood, CDO Chicken Franks is a sure step-up from your typical hotdog. It is packed with the Home-style sarap of juicy and meaty chicken cuts that perfectly match your every mood. Millennials will remember the delectable signature meaty flavor they grew up with, and with its Home-style sarap, it is the perfect canvas to whatever dish they are feeling up to.

With a versatile ingredient such as CDO Chicken Franks, know which dish will suit your mood of the day.

Feeling Simple?

If you want something straightforward and uncomplicated, go basic with hotdog in a bun. It is easy to prepare and you can be as personal as you want to be with the dressing. Stay classic with ketchup and mustard, or add toppings like bacon, onions, or chili. It is a relatively easy dish for those with a simpler mood.



Feeling Creative?

For those feeling artsy, why not take the franks to a different level and make your own burrito at home. All you need is a tortilla wrap and some vegetables. Layer your fillings and CDO Chicken Franks inside the tortilla and wrap it like a pro. Feel free to express yourself and be as creative with your fillings.

Feeling Adventurous?

Are you the adventurous type who is always on the lookout for new things to try? Accept the challenge and make a corndog. Go a step further and DIY a potato corndog or add a layer of croutons for that extra crunch. There are plenty of different ways you can experiment with this dish, it is only a matter of finding the adventurous spirit in you to go for it.

Whether you go classic with franks in a bun, burrito, or corndog, CDO Chicken Franks is a great product to have in the kitchen. Add it in classic dishes, make some finger food, or just enjoy it grilled or pan-fried with eggs for breakfast; no matter what mood you may be feeling for the day, it is bound to match your mood.

CDO Chicken Franks is available in all leading supermarkets or online via CDO Foodstore Home Delivery. CDO Foodsphere created this online food delivery service to make it convenient and safer for Filipinos to answer their cravings. Consumers may order their favorite CDO products via Viber or Facebook Messenger.

To know more about CDO Chicken Franks, watch their digital ad here or visit CDO's official website, and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.

CDO Foodsphere, Inc. prioritizes consumer safety. Their products are certified by the National Meat Inspection Service (NIMS) of the Department of Agriculture. It is also guaranteed that they had undergone processing at facilities that follow international food safety standards and certifications, such as the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP).

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.