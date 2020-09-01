vivo's X50 Series now available in PH

On August 29, vivo's latest international flagship model — the X50 Series, which was launched recently, was officially made available in the Philippines.

The X50 Pro with top-notch camera features retails at P39,999, while the regular X50 is priced at P25,999. Both models boast of its image and video quality reputation that the global smartphone brand has been known for.

With a 32-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera, both X50 Pro and X50 have its distinct offerings when it comes to its features.

On one hand, the X50 Pro has the innovative Gimbal camera stabilization system, as well as the capabilities to capture clear images in extreme settings through its Astro Mode, Super wide-angle and macro, Extreme Night Mode, and the 60x Hyper Zoom ability. All of these housed in the thin and sleek glass body design of the model.

On the other hand, the X50 has the Pro Sports Mode, Extreme Night Mode, a 20x Zoom ability, and Motion AF Tracking features.

Get your hand on the X50 Pro, available in Alpha Grey, and the X50, that comes in Glaze Black and Frost Blue, via Lazada at bit.ly/vivoX50ProLazada, Shopee at bit.ly/vivoX50ProShopee, or in any selected official vivo outlets nationwide.

You can also avail the X50 Series through Home Credit.

To learn more about the vivo X50 Series, visit its official website at www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X50Pro or www.vivoglobal.ph.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.