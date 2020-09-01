Time to upgrade your cleaning practices for a safe and germ-free home

Now more than ever, we need to keep our homes germ-free to protect our families. To do so, cleaning and disinfecting the house regularly is essential to kill germs that are lurking on different surfaces. But more than just cleaning regularly, there is also a need to upgrade one’s cleaning habits.

To be practical, many Filipinos usually utilize the same cleaning agent they use to wash their clothes, like thin bleach and detergent, to clean different parts of the house. But current times call for more effective cleaning practices. It is a must to upgrade and choose a cleaning product that is not just more convenient to use, but also more effective in fighting germs to ensure that one's home is germ-free.

With the specialist cleaner brand Domex, Filipino households can be equipped with specific products to clean different surfaces and address various cleaning concerns.

Known as the unstoppable germ-kill expert, Domex has the Ultra Thick Bleach, the Multi-Purpose Cleaner, and a Multi-Surface Spray Bleach. All these are made with bleach and can help kill up to 99.9% of all known germs. These products can clean not just visible dirt, but also spray the invisible germs away.

The Ultra Thick Bleach works best for toilets—its spout makes it easy to apply on toilets and the rest of the bathroom such as walls, tiles, countertops, and sinks. The Multi-Purpose Cleaner is used for wide surfaces like floors, kitchen countertops and even surfaces in the garage, while the Multi-Surface Spray Bleach is ideal for frequently touched surfaces and things like door knobs, keys, and light switches.

Producing these superior germ-kill products is part of Domex's mission to win the war against poor sanitation. This means fewer diseases caused by bacteria that can affect the family, which can then lead to healthier communities.

Keep your homes safe and germ-free with Domex Ultra Thick Bleach, Domex Multi-Purpose Cleaner, and Domex Multi-Surface Spray.

All Domex products are available in select stores and e-commerce sites nationwide.



Visit Domex Philippines' official Facebook page for more information.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.