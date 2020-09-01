Start living green with these 3 simple tips

Living a sustainable life is perhaps one of the most rewarding endeavors to lay hold of. Preserving Earth's undamaged resources, at the same time conserving whatever is used, should be in everyone's list of priorities. Not only does this reassure a safe and healthy space with ample supply of resources for future generations, but it also allows the current generations to enjoy more quality life.

Fortunately, sustainable practices are a rising trend due to affordable habits and movements supporting the cause. Here are three of some small changes to start making today that create a significant impact in helping Mother Nature.

Use an eco-bag

Eco-bags help with litter because unlike plastic that can be easily tossed away due to its lightweight feature, these are washable and can be reused for several times. Aside from the fact that eco-bags minimize the waste stream for being non-disposable, these are also more practical to use when heading for the occasional grocery runs since these are more durable and much more comfortable to carry than plastic and paper bags, that tend to tear apart when full or wetted.

Use reusable liquid containers

At a time when staying indoors is a strong defense against the ongoing crisis, many habits applied at home must be looked at with more heed and caution. From basic but necessary things that are done daily like drinking and storing beverages, a slight change of items used can already bear enough positive impact. By practicing the use of drinking from reusable tumblers and cups, and storing liquids in reusable jugs, these small actions compounded in time, already contribute in minimizing the use and disposal of toxic materials.

Use a bamboo toothbrush

Fortunately, the eco-friendly Colgate Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush can easily help jump-start your sustainable lifestyle. Designed with a 100% biodegradable bamboo handle and charcoal-infused floss-tip bristles, and encased in a recyclable cardboard packaging, the oral care experience transcended from just keeping the mouth clean, to also delivering sustainable efforts in its own little way.

Just like starting every day with fresh breath, each passing day is also a fresh start to help our environment in any way you can. Sustainability is key in ensuring a bright future ahead of us and following these 3 simple tips can make a big difference.

To shop for your Colgate Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush, visit Lazada , Shopee, Watsons, BeautyMnl or any major retailer nationwide.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.