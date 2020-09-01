Here's how you can pre-order vivo Y30

Coming off the heels of their X50 and X50 pro launch recently, vivo is gearing up on releasing the vivo Y30—the latest addition to the global technology company's Y-series—slated to be introduced on September 5, 2020.

The P9,999 smartphone has an impressive 5000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage—ideal for all-day gaming. The Y30 will be available for online and in-store pre-orders from August 29 to September 4.

Customers simply need to pay a downpayment of P500 for online pre-orders and P300 for in-store pre-orders. A free limited edition smartwatch worth P1,599 will come with the pre-ordered unit.

Upon its official release on September 5, those who will purchase the gaming smartphone can avail the 6-month installment scheme at 0% interest via Home Credit and participating credit cards.

Aside from its gaming capabilities and long battery life, the vivo Y30 is also equipped with an AI triple camera and a 6.47” O display, perfect for home photography and entertainment demand in the new normal.

Pre-order the vivo Y30 and get a limited edition smartwatch today at Shopee, Lazada, or through vivo stores and outlets nationwide.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.