3 reasons to start a laundry business in the new normal

As Filipinos get accustomed to the new ways of living in the new normal, they still look for convenient alternatives to ease their loads as they juggle several responsibilities. And even if doing the laundry can be considered as the least favorite chore by many, the constant need for clean clothes especially during these challenging times makes it a necessity.

With that, the laundry industry has proven itself as a profitable venture. If you are a budding entrepreneur who is eager to take a leap, here are the reasons why you should consider this business:

1. It is recession-proof

Laundry business is one of the most stable, profitable, and recession-proof businesses in the Philippines. Despite the economic downturns and challenges brought by the new normal, people will always need to keep their clothes, blankets, and sheets clean—they will depend on your services especially now that they want to avoid the spread of bacteria that cling to their clothes at home. So, if you think you already have the right business plan and the passion to do so, whether it is a full-service or a self-service laundry, it is ideal to start as early as possible.

2. It offers abundant opportunities

The laundry business provides many opportunities even during the new normal when many people would want to take the load off their shoulders and look for a more convenient way to get their laundry done. Moreover, starting a laundry business now requires a reasonable capital investment and ensures a high rate of return when managed well. If you are looking for assistance for the startup, there are free laundry webinars that you can take part in.

3. Requires a reliable business partner

Laundry business, as like any other business, needs to have a reliable business partner to guarantee success. And as the country shifts to the new normal, durability and dependability are the qualities one should be looking out for not just in a brand, but more so in the equipment. Fortunately, more than 1,500 laundry shops have chosen to trust Whirlpool-Maytag Commercial Laundry to be their partner in the industry.

Whirlpool-Maytag offers a wide selection of commercial and industrial laundry equipment such as washers, dryers, and stackable units you can rely on. Constructed with quality materials, these units can resourcefully handle the toughest loads as they are all equipped with different advanced features such as the Turbo Vent Technology that allows 100 feet of venting capability to provide maximum performance and shorter drying times, and high extraction speeds that reduce the wear and tear on components. Their industrial units also have Inverter Drive Technology that provides better energy efficiency up to 30% and longer motor life.

These models are also designed with advanced software that helps manage systems and settings while they let customers navigate their payment selection and track their wash cycle progress. As a time-tested industry leader, Whirlpool-Maytag excels in delivering innovations that makes it a whole lot easier to start a laundry business and operate profitably even during this tough time.

There is a lot of untapped potential in the laundry industry that is waiting to be discovered and now is a good time for you to introduce the convenience that the laundry business has to offer.

For more information about Whirlpool-Maytag, visit its official website and Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.