Unilever encourages shoppers to Add Heart to Cart through Beauty That Cares sale

In these challenging times, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were gravely affected by the health crisis, experiencing a significant decline in revenues as people shift their focus on immediate essentials and necessities.

This forced small businesses to lay off some employees and look for alternatives to support their families. Some have even resorted to filing for bankruptcy. Acknowledging this dilemma, Unilever Beauty & Personal Care strived to help those who were hit by this unfortunate turn of events in any way that they can.

This year, Unilever is once again proving that there is beauty in caring by helping small businesses recover from their loss of income. Through its Beauty that Cares campaign in Shopee, that is grounded in its purpose to care for the people, planet, and society, it has partnered with Mano Amiga Philippines, an organization that empowers people and communities through education and development programs for them to achieve their fullest potential.

On August 29-31, 2020, Beauty that Cares comes back for its second year by filling Shopee with hearts with its three-day Unilever Shopee Sale Exclusive to help small business owners bounce back and rise again. By simply adding heart to cart their favorite Unilever products, people can already do their part in nation-building as part of the proceeds will go towards Mano Amiga's initiatives to support small business owners that were most affected by the current crisis.

In this event, all Unilever products that are available in Shopee will display the Add Heart to Cart logo to show that they are on sale and can help Mano Amiga's partner communities when added to cart. Best-loved products from beauty brands such as Dove, TRESemmé, Pond's, Cream Silk, St. Ives, Simple, Rexona, Vaseline, Sunsilk, Axe, Clear, and Closeup will be giving special offers, gift sets, and discounts of up to 70% off.

To further encourage people to join this advocacy and purchase more beauty products, Unilever will also be revealing limited-edition kits curated by its celebrity endorsers that contain their favorite products and co-designed special face masks.

Cream Silk's Coleen Garcia, Pond's Ylona Garcia, TRESemmé's Laureen Uy, Dove's Aryanna Epperson, and Vina Guerrero will be the ones spearheading this campaign. Other beauty influencers such as Laura Lehman, Kally Araneta, and Janeena Chan will also be showcasing their true beauty that cares.

Ladies, add heart to cart your favorite Unilever products on Shopee and help the small businesses rise anew and recover from these tough times—by doing so, you will prove that indeed, there is beauty in caring.

Watch out for the Beauty That Cares livestreams on Shopee happening from August 29-31, 2020 every 12:00 pm that will be hosted by Debbie Then (August 29, 12:00 pm), Janeena Chan (August 30, 12:00 pm) and Katz Salao (August 31, 12:00 pm). Go to the Unilever Beauty & Personal Care Store on Shopee to watch the livestreams.

Know more about the Beauty that Cares Year 2 campaign by visiting Unilever Philippines' Facebook page.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.