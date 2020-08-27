Here's how you can pre-order vivo's 5G-capable smartphone

In a virtual launch last August 22, smartphone brand vivo announced that it is bringing its global flagship model X50 and the 5G-ready X50 Pro to the Philippines.

From August 22-28, smartphone enthusiasts and fans of the brand who will order the X50 Pro online, priced at P39,999, will receive a free JBL GO 2 speaker and 6 months warranty.

While online pre-orders of the X50 will be at P25,999 - which will come with 6 months warranty and a power bank.

The X50 Series reflects vivo’s commitment to design-driven innovation with a balance of technology and fashion. Its thin glass body is further emphasized by its unique color palette and choker pattern on the top side that serves as a signature design feature.

The X50 Pro being the thinnest 5G smartphone to date showcases the innovative Gimbal Camera Stability. It sits on a cleverly-designed double-ball suspension mount, using mechanical movement to achieve flexible 3D stabilization and can cover angles 300% larger than OIS (alone).

Throughout August 22-28, offline pre-orders of the X50 Series will come with the biggest deals. Every pre-ordered unit of the X50 Pro which is available in Alpha Grey, comes with a JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker, 6 mos. extended warranty, and P1,000 off on the TWS Neo earphones. Meanwhile, the offline package for the X50 which is available in Frost Blue and Glaze Black, comes with a powerbank, 6 mos. extended warranty, and P1,000 off on the TWS Neo earphones. Select outlets will also add in an exclusively X50 fit silicone Comfy case.

To pre-order, visit Lazada at https://bit.ly/vivoX50ProLazada and https://bit.ly/vivoX50Lazada, and Shopee through these links https://bit.ly/vivoX50ProShopee , https://bit.ly/vivoX50Shopee. The vivo X50 Series units can also be purchased via flexible schemes courtesy of Home Credit, with terms provided in its official site .

To know more about the vivo X50 Series, visit www.vivoglobal.ph.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.