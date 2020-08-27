5 ways to pamper yourself



In such troubling and stressful times, people may often neglect to take care of themselves in the rush to provide for and keep the family safe. While not everyone may have the leisure of relaxing while staying at home, it is important to set aside time for yourself when you can. Know that it is okay to take a break from the world and just pamper yourself – even for a bit.

Self-care is good for one's mental health as it helps mitigate stress, anxiety, and other emotional health issues. It also promotes positive thinking and can help boost immunity — all things that one will need in the daily fight for survival.

With that said, here are some suggestions on how you can pamper yourself without the guilt.

Order your favorite food

For most people, eating their favorite comfort food is enough to put a smile on their face. Even if you are committed to a diet plan or trying to stay within a budget, do try to order food that will make you happy now and then. Better yet, why not make it yourself? Cooking is a leisurely activity that is good for your overall wellbeing. While you are at it, play your favorite tunes while rocking that stove.

Binge-watch your favorite TV show or movie

Allot some time in your weekly schedule to watch your favorite K-drama or movie. This will give you a break from all the stressors you are experiencing. Just make sure that you are not sacrificing precious sleep for it. If you are taking a digital detox, grab a book instead and spend hours getting lost between the pages.

Try journaling

There are many known benefits of keeping a daily diary or journal. Not only can it relieve stress and keep your brain in excellent condition, but it can also help improve your comprehension, memory, mood, creativity, and writing skills. Jotting down your feelings and thoughts will help you organize them and choose the best course of action. It is a good activity for self-reflection.

Practice yoga and meditation

Give your body its much-needed exercise by trying out simple stretching moves or a quick yoga routine when you wake up or before you go to bed. Doing this frequently will help you start or end the day better and more relaxed.

Whenever you are feeling too much, a little bit of meditation can also help. Simply take a few deep breaths, clear your mind, and just focus on the inflow and outflow of air. This will ground you and provide a quick fix whenever things get out of hand.

Plan a DIY home spa

What better way to pamper yourself than with a relaxing me-time and a DIY home spa? Set the mood with a scented candle and a playlist of choice, then give yourself a DIY facial using ingredients in your kitchen, do your nails, and put some treatment on your hair. Take this time to better care for your skin.

More than that, practicing a good skin regimen will be the best pampering experience and it will give your skin the love it needs. It all comes down to picking the right product with the best ingredients.

Brands such as Ever Bilena's Hello Glow knows that because your skin matters, it deserves only high-quality products with natural ingredients that do not harm it. Hello Glow is designed and formulated with this in mind, using safe and high-grade ingredients such as kojic acid, glutathione, arbutin, papaya extract, and vitamin C. Its all-natural whitening set promises to help you achieve a glowing transformation without harmful chemicals. Apart from whitening the skin, it also seeks to treat acne, nourish and smoothen the skin. It is also vegan, SLS-free, Paraben-free, Halal Certified & FDA approved.

To achieve glowing results, simply follow Hello Glow's 3-step beauty routine.

Step 1: Cleanse

Use the Hello Glow 4-in-1 Whitening Soap to wash your face.

Step 2: Tone

Pat the face dry and use the Clarifying Toner to refine pores and restore your skin.

Step 3: Protect and Renew

Protect your skin in the morning with the lightweight, non-sticky SPF 30 Sunscreen. At night, end your skincare regimen with the Hello Glow Whitening Cream.

With this 3-step routine, skincare is no longer a chore but an indulgent experience.

Self-care is just as important as anything in any given situation. Incorporate some me-time in your daily schedule and pamper yourself every once in a while, manage stress levels, drink plenty of water, and stay healthy.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.