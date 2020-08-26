Pretty pigments that can help add color to your life

Did you know that boosting one's beauty does not have to be so complicated and costly? One only has to look for the right product that can give every lady the confidence to help her overcome self-doubts and slay any hurdle with a beautiful smile.

Ever Bilena, one of the country's leading cosmetics brands, gives women the freedom to play with color to help them become the prettiest version of themselves with the all-new EB Advance Power Paint Multi-Use Color Cream, an all-in-one color product that works great on the eyes, cheeks, lips, and body.

This color cream set boasts of four bold shades—Sangria, Chiffon, Amber, and Scarlet—that are all intensely pigmented but are easy-to-blend on the skin. Best thing about these pigments is that it goes on soft and sets to a smooth matte lightweight, powder finish.

The versatility of the EB Advance Power Paint Multi-Use Color Cream can be used in multiple ways, allowing users to mix and match the colors they want on different parts of their face. Each tube also has a sweet chocolate scent that can make every user eager for more.

This multi-use product for anyone's daily look is a smart beauty choice for those who want to enhance their aesthetics without breaking the bank, all while flaunting a standout beauty and confidence just like a true Ever Bilena lady.

The EB Advance Power Paint Multi-Use Color Cream in pigments of Sangria, Chiffon, Amber, and Scarlet is now available in retail nationwide for P199 per tube and P796 per set. Check it out on Lazada and Shopee as well.

To know more about Ever Bilena, visit its official website, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.