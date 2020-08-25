McDonald's PH offers free delivery fee



One precautionary measure that people should observe in these challenging times is to adapt in the new normal and stay at home as much as possible. This includes working, studying, and eating at home to prevent any health risk. And with convenience and value for money now a top priority, making the most out of every purchase is a must—this month, people can get their McDonald's favorites delivered at home without worrying about additional delivery charges.

Doubling down on its mission to bring feel-good moments to more Filipinos, McDonald's Philippines continues to find ways to make your favorites more accessible. Thus, this August, there are more reasons to order food via McDelivery because McDonald's is officially offering free delivery fee for orders P200 and above.

Enjoying your McDo favorites in the comforts of your home has never been this safer, easier, and within reach with sulit deliveries. Promo runs until August 31, 2020 so make sure to catch it while it lasts.



Add your McDonald's favorites to the cart via McDelivery PH app or McDelivery website. You can also order via Chatbot on McDonald's Facebook Messenger, or by dialing the McDelivery Hotline at 8888-6236 (for NCR only).



For updates, follow McDonald's Philippines' official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, and Viber Community group at McDo PH.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.