Health plan offers global coverage against pandemic diseases

In the first few weeks of adapting to the 'new normal,' Filipinos developed a renewed realization on the importance of good health and how it must always be protected in the event of unexpected situations or health crises, such as a widespread disease.

AXA Philippines, one of the country's leading insurance providers, adapts to customer needs, responded to the matter by enhancing the coverage if its existing Global Health Access (GHA) plans to cover epidemic and pandemic illnesses, and introducing a new plan option called the Gold Lite Plus Plan.

AXA's Global Health Access is a best-in-class health plan that provides a full spectrum coverage, from common illnesses to life-threatening diseases, that can be accessed in the Philippines and abroad. Policyholders enjoy extensive medical coverage of up to P175 million, the freedom to choose their own doctor (not limited to a network), cashless transactions, and access to various value-added services here and abroad, such as a concierge.

''As we continue to face a global health crisis, it is imperative that we take care of ourselves and our families. With the addition of the Global Health Access Gold Lite Plus Plan, we are providing a new way for individuals and families to have access to the best treatment and healthcare service,'' said AXA Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora.

Through the GHA Gold Lite Plus Plan, policyholders can maintain their physical well-being with an annual coverage of P100M for inpatient and outpatient treatments of up to 15 visits per year at maximum of P1,000 per visit.

Another key feature of the new plan is the health screening or executive check-up coverage of up to P20,000 per year. Customers may also choose to use part of this benefit, up to P2,500 to reimburse for their over-the-counter vitamins.

Furthermore, this health plan covers up to P7,500 per night for inpatient daily accommodation charges in the Philippines or regular private room for international hospital accommodations.

Policyholders can also avail of the other high-tier GHA healthcare benefits, including access to AXA's global network of top-rated hospitals and 24/7 medical information service.

To learn more, visit www.axa.com.ph/health-protection/global-health-access.

