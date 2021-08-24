3 Filipinos share AED 1M in a lucky draw

Photo source: Mahzooz

Over at the United Arab Emirates, four lucky winners saw their dreams come true in the 38th Mahzooz weekly live draw after they matched five out of six numbers and split the AED (United Arab Emirates dirham) 1,000,000, or more than 13 million pesos, second prize. Three out of the four winners are Filipinos.

Fortune smiled on Dominique Odiaman, a 26-year-old from the Philippines, as she won the prize in her third Mahzooz participation. ''I am so lucky I won with Mahzooz in my third attempt. This time, I was inspired by my 7-year-old cousin's smile and I asked him to choose the numbers. Surprisingly, they were the winning numbers. I believe he is the lucky charm of our family. After seeing the results, I rushed and kissed him, but the little one did not even understand the difference his choice has made to my entire life.''

Odiaman, who lives in Dubai with her mother, works in customer service for a private firm. ''When I revealed the news to my mother, there was a lot of excitement and gratitude. We laughed, cried, and screamed at the same time. We could not even sleep that night. The experience was priceless.''



Mahzooz prize winner Dominique Odiaman plans to use her winnings to build their dream home in the Philippines and donate to charity. Photo source: EWINGS Mahzooz

Odiaman promised her mom a long time ago that she would build their dream home in the Philippines, but never thought she would be able to achieve her dream at only 26 years old. As one of the youngest Mahzooz prize winners, Odiaman is also determined to make a positive change with her winnings.

''I will definitely donate some amount to the less fortunate because happiness doubles when it is shared,'' she added.

Another winner, Randul Poquiz, shares the same sentiment.

''The joy of winning is complete only when it is shared. I will donate a part of the winnings to the needy,'' said Poquiz.

For Poquiz, his second try with Mahzooz was a last-minute decision that brought home the win.

''This is truly a life-changing event that will secure the future of my family. I could not be more grateful to Mahzooz,'' said the 51-year-old Filipino expat who works for a construction company in Dubai.

Randul Poquiz plans to use his winnings to secure his kids' future and start a business in the Philippines. Photo source: EWINGS Mahzooz

The last of the three Filipino winners of the 38th Mahzooz weekly live draw is 45-year-old Armando Bautista. After living in Dubai for 13 years, this win will help him further secure the future of his three kids.

''I am thankful to Mahzooz for giving people an opportunity to live their dreams. I will use the winnings for my kids' education,'' he said.

Bautista is another Filipino expat who works as a design engineer in a construction company. He plans to invest his winnings to secure his kids' future and support his parents. Photo source: EWINGS Mahzooz

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers players a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. It is managed by EWINGS LLC, a technology and operations management company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, and has been giving OFWs like Odiaman, Poquiz, and Bautista a chance to change their lives.

