Eye makeup hacks to practice while housebound

When people look back to life before quarantine, it is easy to see how fast-paced living allowed little-to-no room for any time to relax and take a breather. Everyone seems to be rushing to transportation stops, catching project deadlines, or drilling school work. Most people have been accustomed to this setup which is why in today's scenario, people start to feel fidgety when there are free slots on their daily schedule.

One way to make use of any spare time is by learning life hacks—kitchen hacks, laundry hacks, gaming hacks, or even hair and makeup hacks. For makeup aficionados, trying out new beauty tips is always a good way to spend any excess time. Check out these eye-centric beauty hacks you can try today.

Use petroleum jelly

Before putting on mascara, apply a bit of petroleum jelly onto the lashes and spread evenly. This will allow the mascara to glide through smoothly and avoid any clumps.

Powder your eyelashes

After the first application of mascara, lashes may still look a bit incomplete. But with a few dabs of powder before a second coat of mascara, lashes will significantly look a lot fuller and fluffier.

Heat your lash curler

To get eyelashes to curl faster and hold longer, heating the lash curler with a hairdryer is a favorite tip among many makeup artists. Just make sure that the curler is not too hot before using on your lashes.

Connect the dots

Putting on eyeliner is perhaps one of the most challenging parts of applying eye makeup. Not to worry as this tip has been proven by several first-time makeup users. Simply put dots along the edges of your eyes and follow through it with your eyeliner.

Philippine beauty brand Careline lends its expertise in the makeup industry with its new line of eye makeup; the Shadow Palette, Graph Ink-Liner, Careline Color Pencil, Best Brow Liner, and Skinny Mascara.

The Careline Shadow Palette is an eyeshadow palette with twelve easy-to-blend powders; including a mix of neutrals, mattes, and bright, bold shimmers. It comes in three variants: Color Paradise, Dream Catcher, and Slumber Party.

Next, the Graph-Ink Liner features a long-lasting, water-based formula that produces sharp contrast and definition to the eyes. Its high-precision, felt-tip applicator allows users to adorn their eyes as delicately or as intensely as they want. It is smudge-proof and waterproof to avoid reapplying throughout the day.

Careline Color Pencil is a 2-in-1 pencil that offers a precise and natural definition for brows and lids. It is easy to apply and has a cream-type pigment. It can be used to outline and fill brows, and define eyes and create wings. It comes in both brown and black shades.

The Best Brow Liner is a creamy retractable brow liner with a fine lead for adept brow shaping and shading. This retractable pencil creates fuller-looking, defined eyebrows. It is lightweight and easy to hold for perfect control in creating light strokes that will last for hours. It has a spoolie brush on the other end to help blend brows. It comes in the shades taupe and brunette.

On the other hand, the Careline Wow Brow Liner is a dual-ended eyebrow pencil that features an ultra-fine tip that glides effortlessly through hairs for that soft and natural-looking eyebrows, and an angled tip to add depth and definition for arches that will frame the face. It is available in two shades: ALMOND in deep gray, and COCOA in deep brown.

Careline Skinny Mascara gives each delicate lash an adequately even coat for beautifully defined lashes. It has a smudge-proof formula that lengthens lashes without clumping and flaking. It has a thin wand that can coat even the hard to reach lashes.

Now, it may seem odd and ironic to learn shortcuts when the hustle and bustle of pre-pandemic life are no longer prevalent. However, as soon as the world recovers, as it always does, life hacks like these will surely come in handy. And with this new line of eye products, even those who are new to the beauty world will have a blast trying out different looks and makeup hacks.

To learn more, visit their website at careline.com.ph or visit Lazada on August 27-29, 2020 for an exclusive sale.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.