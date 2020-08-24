Do you know when to upgrade your refrigerator?

Buyer's remorse can have a terrifying effect that prevents anyone from enjoying what they purchased. One way to veer away from this sense of regret is by carefully planning on an investment that can provide more than its market value.

A refrigerator is considered one of the major investments a person can make for their home. It will last many years and is usually hard to tell whether it needs the consultation and fixing of a technician, or if it simply needs to be replaced. To save lots of money and time in the long run, here are the questions to ask oneself before considering a new refrigerator:

Is it still the right fit?

Getting a replacement for a refrigerator does not mean needing to wait until it starts malfunctioning. Sometimes, needing a new refrigerator simply comes from it not being the right fit anymore. While the first refrigerator of many homes is usually smaller in size, the capacity of a standard or average-sized refrigerator may not be enough to fit the needs of a growing family. This is a sign that another refrigerator is called for; perhaps a larger alternative to provide a more spacious option.

How is the electricity bill?

Even though a refrigerator can serve its purpose for a number of years, what most homeowners are unaware of is that old refrigerator models typically consume more energy. This can lead to higher electricity bills. Thus, replacing an old refrigerator with an energy-efficient one can help save more over time.

Frequent calls for service assistance?

Dealing with maintenance-related problems can be a burden especially if they start to pile up. Eventually, the amount spent on repair costs may even outweigh the amount that could have been spent buying a new refrigerator, which is a sign to consider getting a replacement. Avoid this inconvenience early by investing in a refrigerator that is durable and is designed with smart features.

If these signs are taken into account, then it is time to buy a new refrigerator that fits a home's needs. With that, Fujidenzo Home and Commercial Appliances offers its HD Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator. The ISR-24SS has a 24 cu.ft. capacity, allowing storage for enough goods so frequent trips to the grocery store are lessened. This heavy-duty refrigerator also has Digital Temperature Control that helps monitor the freshness of fruits and vegetables to avoid food wastage, and an Independent Temperature Control that automatically makes adjustments based on the internal and external temperatures of the ref.

Moreover, getting higher electricity bills is counteracted through the Side by Side Refrigerator's energy-efficient inverter compressor, giving high energy saving without compromising its reliable performance.

Fit for any home, this energy-efficient refrigerator has a program with several functional modes: Normal Mode which is recommended for everyday use; Fast Mode with quick-freeze and quick-chill functions for faster cooling and energy savings; and other new features that help homeowners enjoy the convenience of owning an advanced refrigerator.

The Fujidenzo HD Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator is also made with heavy-duty stainless steel door and textured body for added protection against rust and stains. This Fujidenzo Side-by-Side Refrigerator is available in 20 cu.ft (ISR-20SS) and in black premium steel door with 24 cu.ft. capacity (ISR-24 BS).

Supported by over 300 service centers nationwide, the Fujidenzo HD Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator comes with a warranty of 2 years on parts, 1 year on service, and 5 years on the compressor.

When properly examined and cautiously maintained, any investment will tend to last longer and with efficacy. Therefore, to make the most out of all future purchases, consider asking big and significant questions beforehand, that can help reach a definite and most suitable choice.

