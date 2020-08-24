Celebrity moms share their top secrets during rainy season

Recent months have seen the populace's increased hygiene awareness and investment in sanitary products to aid in their efforts of overcoming the current health crisis. Most are including additional preventive measures on top of those already in place as an assurance.

Moms, in particular, are at the forefront of guarding their homes to keep their family safe and protected. Doing everything they can so that no virus and diseases can enter and harm their household, especially this rainy season that brings about residues of dirt, mold, and mildew; potentially soiling clothes and building up bacteria that causes bad odor.

Downy Philippines recognizes the importance of laundry germ-protection. And they have come up with a potent solution against odor-causing germs from spreading in the family's clothes.

As such, Downy presents the new addition to their pool of Downy women: celebrity moms Anne Curtis, Toni Gonzaga, and Marian Rivera. Even with distinct lifestyles, these women come together as they swear by having germ-free and sun-dried fresh clothes.

First-time Moms

Renowned Kapamilya noontime TV host, actress, and model Anne Curtis Smith-Heussaff is now just four months into motherhood but her commitment and drive feel like she has been in the game for a long time. She is a mom whose language of love is pampering, indulging, but most of all, staying vigilant as she instinctively learns the how-to's of being a mom as time passes.

Understandably, as a new mom, the prime concern of the It's Showtime mainstay is ensuring that everything within the household premises is safe and fit for children above anything else. She expressed, ''When I buy things for my house, I try to make sure they are of quality but affordable, somehow eco-friendly and now, most importantly, I check if they are child-friendly.''

She represents first-time mothers who only give the best and nothing less when it comes to household chores and ordeals. Her style of gratifying her family with tender love and care is based on what her own mother passed on to her—it begins with protection. And one way to preserve that is by keeping her family extra clean, and guarded from any form of germs and bacteria.

''I chose Downy because I want to make sure that my family's clothes, towels, and sheets are soft, fresh, and protected from odor-causing germs in every wash.''

Empowered Moms

Multi-awarded Filipino singer, television host, producer, and actress Celestine Gonzaga-Soriano, better known as Toni Gonzaga, is the epitome of an all-around alpha female who shines in every aspect of her life. She is a mom in control — a working mom who gracefully manages a successful career while running the household; a decision-maker at work and a hands-on mom to now 3-year old Severiano Elliott at home.

Quick on her feet, Gonzaga makes sure that her every choice makes a positive impact, saying, ''As a homemaker, my top priority when purchasing things is my family's safety and comfort. I go for brands and products that are of superior quality and at the same time value what is good for our community.''

As far as quality in clothes go, Gonzaga reveals freshness to be a major factor. ''Downy has always been a staple in our household. I like our clothes and closets to smell good and fresh naturally. Downy does that and more! It also keeps our clothes soft either with a dryer or air dry.''

Gonzaga who is in control of her life and the household—like all other empowered moms—only trusts products that deliver the same level of control when it comes to taking care of the needs of her family.

Ultimate Moms

One of the Philippines' most beloved primetime TV actresses, Marian Rivera Gracia-Dantes, is a mother to not just one, but two equally adorable and healthy children: Maria Letizia and Jose Sixto, or simply Zia and Ziggy respectively.

Rivera is a poster for domestic perfection which makes her one of the ultimate moms. A mom of all seasons, she dedicates her life by taking care of the family and ensuring that she attends to all their needs at all costs. She has high standards for all elements in the household, thereby relying on personally tested and proven products when assessing effectivity.

She shared, ''Kahit dati pa, ginagamit na talaga namin ang Downy. Nakikita ko from my Lola and Mama ko talagang hindi nila hinahayaang maglaba ng wala ito. Kaya naman nung nalaman kong gusto nila akong kunin ay agad akong umoo dahil subok ko na ito. Lalo na ngayon sa situation natin at given na may Downy Antibac, sure akong need ng bawat household na gumamit nito para makadagdag sa safety ng kanilang mga pamilya gaya sa pag sigurado kong mabango at malinis ang sinusuot ko at higit sa lahat ng pamilya ko.''

To further her duty of bringing only trusted products to the family care, what Rivera looks for when buying things for her home are quality and safety, ''Naniniwala ako na hindi lahat ng mahal ay effective at hindi naman lahat ng mura ay sulit. So importante talaga' yung subok na produkto.''

Downy Antibac Fabric Conditioner helps enhance the laundry experience to keep clothes fresh after every wash. What makes it even better is that there is a variant that can help with different laundry needs and lifestyle.

With Downy Antibac, moms receive the peace of mind that this method of protection, assists in fending off germs from their families. Furthermore, Downy Antibac is from the same makers of Safeguard and that ensures 99.9% germ protection on clothes even after washing.

As uncertainties remain in the world nowadays, what brings hope is that everyone recognizes their role in society and acts on them proficiently. For plenty of mothers whose households and families depend on them, there is now a supplementary solution on top of more measures to ensure health and sanitation at home.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.